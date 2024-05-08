The second round of playoffs for the Edmonton Oilers is mere hours away, and people are once again running to Google to find everything out about Connor McDavid.

We turned to Google Trends and put in the Oilers captain’s name to see the public interest from Canadians over the past five years, and it low-key looks like the search interest for Mariah Carey whenever December arrives each year.

Below is the interest over time for McDavid, with high spikes during the Spring 2019 playoff qualifying round against the Chicago Blackhawks and the Spring 2021 playoffs against the Winnipeg Jets.

Another massive spike can be seen during the 2022 playoff run against the LA Kings and Calgary Flames and the Western Conference Finals against the Colorado Avalanche.

The data also shows the Oilers’ playoff run last year against the LA Kings and Las Vegas Golden Knights.

By the looks of the trends, McDavid is once again on the rise, right on cue for another round of playoffs for the Oilers.

Some of the breakout searches over the past month regarding McDavid were “is McDavid playing tonight,” “is McDavid injured,” and “Lauren Kyle net worth.” The top related topics involved the Edmonton Oilers, Leon Draisaitl, and Auston Matthews.

We can not wait for the second round to start here in YEG, and we’ll certainly be checking out the watch party at Fan Park.

