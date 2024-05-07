Adorable daughter of an Oilers player will feature in McDavid's wedding

It looks like Connor McDavid has enlisted the help of one of his teammate’s daughters to help him out at his wedding this summer.

The Oilers captain got engaged to interior designer Lauren Kyle last summer, and the two are set to tie the knot this July. To help them make sure the aisle is set for the occasion, the couple has secured Oilers teammate Sam Gagner’s four-year-old daughter Cali to be the flower girl for the wedding.

Kyle announced this over the weekend through an Instagram story.

McDavid made a lakeside proposal to Kyle in Ontario over the summer after dating for several years. The two initially met during McDavid’s rookie season as Kyle was a friend of, then roommates/teammates, Taylor Hall and Luke Gazdic.

Preparations for the wedding have been ongoing throughout the season. Kyle recently went on an extravagant bachelorette trip to France that included a group of other Oilers wives and girlfriends. That same group also came together for the playoffs to wear some slick matching leather jackets.

As for McDavid, he has admittedly left most of the wedding planning in his fiancee’s hands as he tries to bring the Stanley Cup back to the Alberta capital. The one thing he was in charge of was getting himself and his groomsmen dressed up for the wedding, which he has already taken care of.

The wedding will have similar vibes to the iconic Wayne Gretzky marriage to Janet Jones in the 1980s, but one has to imagine that the ceremony will be quite a bit more private than that one ended up being.

McDavid and Kyle are set to exchange vows on July 27.