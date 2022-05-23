FoodRestaurants & BarsSportsHockeyOilersBattle of Alberta

There's a pizza named after Connor McDavid and it's a must-try (PHOTOS)

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
May 23 2022, 8:51 pm
There's a pizza named after Connor McDavid and it's a must-try (PHOTOS)
Laine Mitchell/Daily Hive | Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports

YEG is electric as the Edmonton Oilers roll through their playoff run against the Calgary Flames, and a pizza named after Connor McDavid is a must-try. 

The pizza can be found at Campio Brewing in downtown Edmonton and is aptly named the Big MacDavid.

So, what’s on this deep-dish pizza, you ask? 

Well, it has all the goods of a Big Mac: seasoned ground chunks, cheddar cheese, diced onion, chopped pickles, iceberg lettuce, sesame seeds and the Campio secret sauce.

Combining one of the greatest NHL players of all time AND one of the greatest burgers ever created? We are so on board with that! 

If that isn’t awesome enough already, $1 from every Big MacDavid sold will be donated to Mealshare, too.

We spoke to the head chef at Campio and he said it’s one of the most popular dishes on their entire menu, and if you are wondering if McDavid has come in to try the MacDavid — they are still waiting for him to pop by.

Campio Brewing 

Address: 10257 105 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5J 1E3

Instagram

