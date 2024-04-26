Think you know everything about the Oilers? Try this quiz and find out

There’s no denying that the NHL playoffs are heating up in Edmonton, and we’re loving seeing the crows of fans gather downtown to take in an incredible atmosphere and, fingers crossed, watch the Oilers make it to the Stanley Cup Finals.

Naturally, all of the buzz brings a bunch of bandwagon fans. To separate the real from the fairweather fans, we thought we’d create a quiz to test your Oilers knowledge.

Some of these questions are total softballs, while others are deep cuts that only TRUE Oilers fans will know.

When you finish answering all the questions and hit the purple “submit” button on the following form, you might see the page go blank. Worry not; your results are still there! Scroll back up a little to reveal a green “view score” button.

Best of luck!

Loading…

Seeing a blank page? Just scroll up a bit to see the “view score” button.

