Mãi Mãi, a Vietnamese street kitchen concept, just opened in Edmonton.

Specializing in street food eats, this new spot is located at 14221 23rd Avenue, and it opened up in early February.

Serving fresh and flavourful dishes, whether you’re looking for sit-down or grab-n-go style, this exciting new place is open every day.

The menu is made up of banh mi sandwiches, soup, vermicelli, desserts, and street food-style appetizers and specials.

With dishes like lime beef salad, hollow doughnut sandwiches, deep-fried ice cream, and mini-savoury crepes, it’s easy to see this is not your average spot. There are more than 10 sandwiches, like classic cold cuts and the inventive option with eggs, back bacon, and pate.

Not only is this one of the best Vietnamese food places in YEG, but it’s also one of the best takeout spots in the city.

This spot also has matcha lattes, Vietnamese iced coffees, beer, and more, so whatever you’re in the mood for, this place will have the vibe you’re looking for.

Mãi Mãi

Address: 14221 23rd Avenue, Edmonton

