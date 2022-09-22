Feeling under the weather and in need to find the best things to pick up when you’re feeling sick in Edmonton?

No matter what time of year it is, getting sick sucks. So when you feel a tickle in the back of your throat, you need to act fast.

Luckily there are tons of places in YEG with items that will help you crush that cold and get right back to your kick-ass normal self.

We’re not talking over-the-counter-meds – we mean vitamin-packed veg-heavy superfood concoctions made for battling those pesky sniffles.

Here are the best things to pick up in Edmonton when you’re sick.

Fresh Pressed Juice

Neo Juicery

It’s hard to beat a fresh pressed juice when you’re feeling sick, and these ones by Neo Juicery are some of the best in Edmonton.

Specializing in cold-pressed juices and elixirs, Neo Juicery uses organically grown ingredients to make its products. With juices designed for all types of moods, needs, and tastes, this is about as quick as healthy on the go can get.

Address: 10062 151st Street NW, Edmonton

Spicy Beef Sate Pho

Pho Hoan Pasteur

This Vietnamese fusion house has locations in both Edmonton and Calgary that have been serving up tasty soup entrees since 2005. Try their House Special Beef Noodle Soup for something classic, or their Spicy Beef Sate Pho with Peanuts for something with a little extra zing.

The spice might do you some good to help clear those sinuses.

Address: 11443 Kingsway Avenue NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-761-1989

Address: 9621 167th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-476-1116

Address: 6566 28th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-761-1989

Address: 16948 107th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-444-8923

Mushroom Mocha

The Moth Cafe

Just because you’re sick doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy a morning latte.

At The Moth Cafe, which is also conveniently available for delivery, there are a number of healthy options. The Mushroom Mocha contains 2 shots of espresso, mushroom cacao, coconut mix, and a milk of your choice.

What morning coffee sounds healthier than that?

Address: 9449 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

Super Greens Salad

Dirtbelly

Dirtbelly has warm bowls, sweet sips, and plenty of sides, but it’s the freshly tossed salads that have made this spot so popular.

If you’re feeling sick, this veg-centric menu of earthy gems is ideal, with eight different salads with mouth-watering names, like the Charred Pesto, Buffalo Cauli, Curry Cauliflower, and Farmberry salads. You can choose any of these bowls and also add the protein of your choice, including roast chicken, cajun chicken, avocado, veggie patty, ahi tuna, or a scoop of quinoa.

For maximum health, we suggest the Super Greens salad tossed with arugula, spinach, quinoa, roasted broccoli, feta, cranberries, pumpkin seeds, almonds, chili flakes, and drizzled with a lemon dijon vinaigrette.

Address: 5015 111th Street NW #921, Edmonton

Chamomile Lemon Tea

Acquired Taste Tea

This is a modern tea shop that has been operating in Edmonton for more than 20 years.

There are SO many teas to suit however you’re feeling, but it’s hard to beat high-quality chamomile when you’re sick and having trouble falling asleep because of it. Go for the regular, or try the lemon-flavoured kind.

Address: 10122 124th Street, Edmonton

