DasBrezelHaus, an authentic German hand-twisted pretzel shop, just opened in Edmonton.

Opening on October 1 in the beautiful area of Manchester Square, this place makes sweet and savoury pretzels in-house daily.

There are five standard flavours to choose from, but plenty of opportunities to customize your own pretzel with different dips and toppings.

A few of the pretzels here include the Philly, the S’More, and the signature, a traditional German-style pretzel made vegan and available salted, unsalted, pumpkin seed, sunflower seed, and with peppercorn crunch.

German pretzels, or Brezeln, are known for having a soft inside with a chewy texture and a deep brown outside where the rich flavour comes from.

Whether you’d like a sweet cinnamon sugar pretzel freshly coated out of the oven, or a gooey jalapeno and cheese pretzels for something a little spicier, you’re covered here. We highly suggest just getting both.

From breakfast pretzels to cinnamon buns using the same hand-twisted dough, always be on the lookout for tasty features on the menu.

There are also coffee and espresso drinks available here.

This German food spot opens just in time for Oktoberfest, so head down and join in the seasonal event.

DasBrezelHaus

Address: 12042 107th Avenue NW, Edmonton

