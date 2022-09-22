Pip, one of Edmonton’s best cocktail bars, is finally reopening today.

The bar and restaurant have been hugely popular over the past five years and, to our relief, it is open again in a new spot. Thankfully, it’s moving just across the street from its current location to 10335 83rd Avenue.

The team recently launched Pals, a delicious new sandwich concept, and both will be joining forces.

Pals has an amazing menu of sides, salads, and sandwiches like the veggie on fresh bread, packed with sprouts and house-made spreads, as well as a Cubano, egg salad, and an Italian sandwich with cheese on muffuletta, a Sicilian sesame bread.

Pip is known for its inventive brunch and dinner menus and delicious drinks designed for any time of day.

Brunch dishes include hashes, mushroom toasts, and multiple eggs Benedict options, like the braised short rib beef benny with caramelized onion and dill hollandaise.

For dinner, salads, share plates, and desserts make a full menu, and nine totally different entrees round it out perfectly. Lemon ricotta spaghetti, pork schnitzel, seared rainbow trout, and blackened chicken are just a few of the options.

Whether it’s a strawberry Aperol spritz for brunch or an in the evening, this cocktail menu is one of the best in the city.

Head in today and see the new space, say hello to the returning team, and try some of the best food and drinks in YEG.

Pip

Address: 10335 83rd Avenue, Edmonton

Instagram