Brett Kissel is headlining a huge Edmonton Oilers tailgate party

Country star Brett Kissel will be entertaining Oilers fans with tunes on Wednesday, headlining the Ford Tailgate Party in Fan Park at ICE District.

Admission to see Kissel will be free; however, space is limited and fans are encouraged to arrive early to secure a spot.

Kissel will also be performing the American national anthem in Rogers Place ahead of the puck drop for Game 2.

Kissel has amassed numerous certifications including three Platinum and 10 Gold singles, as well as two Gold-certified albums and has toured with legends such as Garth Brooks and Brad Paisley.

Oilers fans can enjoy two outdoor playoff watch parties this season — the Ford Tailgate Party in Fan Park at the ICE District and the Scotiabank Playoff Plaza in ICE District Plaza.

Both spots will have food and beverages, pre- and post-game entertainment, win-your-way-in ticket giveaways, prizes, Oilers alumni and of course, the game broadcast on giant outdoor screens.

The Ford Tailgate Party in Fan Park at the ICE District will also feature a main stage, live performers like Brett Kissel, backyard games, drink specials and bleachers for seating.

Gates to Fan Park and ICE District Plaza open on home game days two hours before puck drop and close one hour after the final whistle. Fans of all ages are welcome to attend both watch parties.

The Oilers dropped Game 1 against the Kings on Monday night and will play Game 2 at 8 pm on Wednesday.

We are loving this playoff run here in YEG and we’ll certainly be checking out the new Rogers Place mural, too.