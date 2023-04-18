Three things at the first Oilers playoff game that made people go wild

The Edmonton Oilers lost 4-3 in overtime to let Game 1 slip away against the LA Kings on Monday night, and there were plenty of things that made fans go wild during the game.

If you happened to miss the big game, we got you covered with what will likely be the talk of the town this morning.

Oilers fans litter ice with beer, trash after Game 1 overtime loss

The outrageously fantastic outfits

Oilers fans are known for going all out, and some fans at Monday night’s game did just that, including radio personality Lauren Hunter, who fully dressed up as the Stanley Cup. Bravo! Someone also wore a Michael Myers mask from the iconic film Halloween, because why not!?

Ales Hemsky appearance

Former Oiler Ales Hemsky was in the building, with the crowd erupting when he made an appearance on the jumbotron. Hemsky played numerous seasons with the team and was selected by the team in the first round, 13th overall, of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft.

All the scuffles and calls

Fans in Rogers Place and watching at home were treated to a rather rambunctious game, with numerous run-ins between Oilers and Kings players. These teams are just so fond of each other, aren’t they? The arena absolutely erupted at each call from the referees, but got especially loud when the goal that would have taken Edmonotnon out of overtime got called back. Ear muffs were needed!

The Oilers and the Kings play Game 2 at Rogers Place on Wednesday, April 19.

If you find yourself near Rogers Place or are hitting up the next game, be sure to check out the brand-new mural at the arena with tons of Oilers players and celebrities. It’s wicked!