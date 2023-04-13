There's a new mural filled with TONS of celebrities at Rogers Place

A new mural has popped up at Rogers Place just in time for the Oilers’ playoff run, and there are a ton of familiar faces on it.

The arena announced on Wednesday night that the mural pays tribute to “our city’s love of the Edmonton Oilers, Edmonton Oil Kings, and some of the iconic concerts we’ve seen at the arena.”

🚨 Stop what you’re doing and come see the newest addition to #RogersPlace!! 🖼️ This new mural that pays tribute to our city’s love of the @EdmontonOilers, @EdmOilKings and some of the iconic concerts we’ve seen at the arena! pic.twitter.com/p5a4TPxzr1 — Rogers Place (@RogersPlace) April 12, 2023

Of course, Oilers captain Connor McDavid is front and center of the mural, along with country legend Garth Brooks, who was even honoured with his own banner in the arena after playing nine sold-out shows back in 2017.

Canadian rapper Drake is also featured prominently, along with Lady Gaga, Elton John, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Shania Twain, and Carrie Underwood.

We can not wait for the playoffs to start here in YEG, and we’ll certainly be checking out the new Rogers Place mural along with the newest watch party location at the Oilers Fan Park.