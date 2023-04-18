Oilers playoffs 50/50 with wicked extras climbs to huge $2.7M

The multi-day Edmonton Oilers 50/50 climbed to more than $2.76 million Tuesday morning and although the Oilers dropped Game 1 against the Kings, there’s plenty of game left in this series.

The 50/50 raffle is in support of the Ben Stelter Fund and the Alberta Cancer Foundation, and this go-around there are a ton of perks, like those that purchase $25 or more in 50/50 tickets will receive one of three Oilers collectible cups to be picked up at participating Safeway and Sobeys locations.

Those who claim their cups can enter an additional contest for a chance to win $10,000.

There is also an Oilers Playoff Bonus Raffle which provides an option to purchase a $20 Playoff Bonus raffle ticket for a chance to win a growing jackpot to be drawn on June 19 — after the conclusion of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The #Oilers fan with 50/50 ticket B-109946905 has just won a 2023 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend! 🚙 Not you? NBD, we’ve got another one up for grabs on Wednesday! Oh & the total pot is up to $2.5 million… The time is now to purchase your tickets! 🎟 https://t.co/BNwexKmCDU pic.twitter.com/yQWn9KOKNp — Oilers Foundation (@Oil_Foundation) April 18, 2023

As of 11 am on April 18, that total was past a cool $600,000.

If you want to splurge a little for a good cause and buy $100 or more in 50/50 tickets you will receive $25 off Boston Pizza and a $25 Sports Bet from Play Alberta.

The multi-day raffle started at 9 am on April 13 and runs until 11 pm after Game 2 of the Oilers’ first-round playoff series.

We can not wait for this playoff run here in YEG and we’ll certainly be checking out the new Rogers Place mural along with the newest watch party location at the Oilers Fan Park.