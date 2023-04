Oilers playoffs 50/50 with wicked extras climbs to huge $2.7M

The multi-day Edmonton Oilers 50/50 climbed to more than $2.76 million Tuesday morning and although the Oilers dropped Game 1 against the Kings, there’s plenty of game left in this series.

The 50/50 raffle is in support of theĀ Ben Stelter Fund and the Alberta Cancer Foundation, and this go-around there areĀ a ton of perks, like those that purchase $25 or more in 50/50 tickets will receive one of three Oilers collectible cups to be picked up at participating Safeway and Sobeys locations.

Those who claim their cups can enter an additional contest for a chance to win $10,000.

There is also an Oilers Playoff Bonus Raffle which provides an option to purchase a $20 Playoff Bonus raffle ticket for a chance to win a growing jackpot to be drawn on June 19 ā€” after the conclusion of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The #Oilers fan with 50/50 ticket B-109946905 has just won a 2023 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend! šŸš™ Not you? NBD, we’ve got another one up for grabs on Wednesday! Oh & the total pot is up to $2.5 million… The time is now to purchase your tickets! šŸŽŸ https://t.co/BNwexKmCDU pic.twitter.com/yQWn9KOKNp ā€” Oilers Foundation (@Oil_Foundation) April 18, 2023

As of 11 am on April 18, that total was past a cool $600,000.

If you want to splurge a little for a good cause and buy $100 or more in 50/50 ticketsĀ you will receive $25 off Boston Pizza and a $25 Sports Bet from Play Alberta.

The multi-day raffle started at 9 am on April 13 and runs until 11 pm after Game 2 of the Oilers’ first-round playoff series.

We can not wait for this playoff run here in YEG and weā€™ll certainly be checking out the new Rogers Place mural along with theĀ newest watch party location at the Oilers Fan Park.