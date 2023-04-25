Annie Rue Ice Cream, a popular Edmonton spot, has just revealed a new flavour in honour of the late Ben Stelter, with some proceeds going to charity.

The Edmonton-based ice cream shop stated on Instagram that the hope was to “raise some money for this worthy cause and honour Ben’s legacy.”

This Play La Bamba Baby! ice cream flavour comes after the Edmonton Oilers evened up the series at 2-2 with the Los Angeles Kings. It’s pints only for now, with $2 from every one sold going towards the Ben Stelter Fund, which helps children fight glioblastoma and other cancers.

This isn’t the first YEG food spot to do something like this. Back in 2022, Woodshed Burgers created the Ben Burger and made it a permanent menu item.

Stelter sadly passed away last year after a battle with a rare form of cancer, sparking a massive outpour of support from hockey fans, organizations, and players.

You might also like: "Heartbreaking": Hockey fans mourn loss of Oilers superfan Ben Stelter

Alberta spot makes Best International Hotel Bar list at prestigious global cocktail awards

“He was such a fighter”: McDavid cherishes memory of Oilers superfan Ben

So if you are in the mood for ice cream, we highly recommend stopping at this shop in YEG. It’s delicious, a great way to celebrate the current Oilers run, and much more important than any of that, it’s for a good cause and in the memory of an Edmontonian we all grew to love.

Maybe play “La Bamba” on your drive over, too.

Annie Rue Ice Cream is located at 6531 111th Street NW.

Go Oilers!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Annie Rue Ice Cream (@annierue_icecream)

With files from Laine Mitchell