12 best spots near Rogers Place to cheer on the Edmonton Oilers

It looks like the area surrounding Rogers Place, and Calgary’s Ice District is going to be a busy one.

When the Oilers make it into the playoffs, the downtown area and newly developed Ice District, filled with restaurants and bars, is packed with pre-and post-game hockey jerseys.

The Edmonton Oilers have made it, and hopefully, the Ice District stays Oiler blue well into the playoffs.

Whether you need the perfect spot for dinner before the game, drinks afterwards, or the best place to catch it on TV, we have you covered.

These are the best spots near Rogers Place to check out during the NHL playoffs.

Home and Away is a sports-themed watering hole known for its menu of sporty comfort fare with fun twists, including inventive tacos, burgers, pizzas, hot dogs, and mac and cheese, to name a few.

The original location in Calgary is one of THE spots to see the Flames, so check this spot out and show YYC what rooting for the home team really means.

Address: 10363 104th Street NW, Edmonton

One of the coolest cocktail bars in Edmonton, Alchemy is a fun place to grab a drink before or after the game. Serving up handcrafted libations and next-level bar snacks, Alchemy Bar also has a large heated patio overlooking where all of the action is — Rogers Place.

Address: 10344 102nd Street NW, Edmonton

This modern fine dining experience is a blast for anyone looking for great steak or seafood before watching the Oilers take the ice.

Address: 10204 104th Avenue NW, Edmonton

This Canadian Icehouse will be the flagship location for The Canadian Brewhouse, featuring the largest outdoor patio in Western Canada. Not only will there be fireplaces and outdoor games out on this massive space, but also batting cages! Get your gaming on while the game is on.

Address: The Ice District

Huge burgers, delicious poutines, a chic setting, and all just steps away from Roger Place in the vibrant Ice District sounds pretty perfect to us.

Address: 10111 104th Avenue NW #110, Edmonton

This is another awesome Ice District spot conveniently located right in Ford Hall at Rogers Place. Not only is this THE place to meet up with friends before you take your seats, but it’s also open to non-ticket holders.

Address: 10220 104th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Although it’s not open yet, we can still dream about hanging out here for many more playoff runs to come. The original location Fort McMurray has a bowling alley, rooftop patio, billiards, and games, so you know this new outpost is going to be an absolute blast.

Address: The Ice District

It’s so fortunate that one of the best breweries in Edmonton also happens to be just around the corner from Rogers Place. This casual spot serves up craft beers, but also cocktails and hearty comfort food.

Address: 10257 105th Street NW, Edmonton

Most people already know the energy CRAFT Beer Market brings on game day, but not everyone knows this spot is a 15,000 square foot space with a 2500 square foot rooftop patio and indoor bocce.

Address: 10013 101A Avenue, Edmonton

This place has some of the best tacos, quesadillas, tortas, burritos, and more in the city, and all just a block away from the ice. Keep your state of mind in Mexico right before (or after) it’s with the Oilers.

Address: 10119 100A Street, Edmonton

This hip Asian-inspired cocktail bar and eatery is the only place to go when you want to enjoy some of the best cocktails in Edmonton. Before or after the game, on a date or with a group, Baijiu is the spot.

Address: 10359 – 104th Street NW, Edmonton

For whatever reason, BBQ and sports just seem to go together. It’s easy, tasty, communal, and delicious. Mow down on smoked meats and sip beers before heading out for a big night on the town and cheering the home team on.

Address: 10266 103rd Street NW, Edmonton

