10 best hidden-gem fried chicken spots you have to check out in Edmonton

There are so many places to get amazing fried chicken in Edmonton that it can be hard to know where to start.

It also depends whether or not you’re hoping for southern fried chicken, Korean fried chicken, Nashville Hot, or some other traditional or new style to cook up the crispy delicacy.

There are many classic spots that most people know about, and exciting new fried chicken joints to add to the list happening all the time, it can be difficult to know where to begin.

Try a known winner or venture to find something new?

We’ve compiled a list of lesser-known but equally great spots that specialize in cooking up the bird, whether it’s coated with seasoned flour or battered, and maybe pan-fried, deep-fried, pressure-fried, or air-fried.

These are the 10 best hidden-gem fried chicken spots in Edmonton.

Known for its mouthwatering fried chicken, Coco also uses a delicious signature Korean-style hot sauce and a sweet sauce. Soy garlic, original, and plated with cheese is also an option at this must-try fried chicken spot in Edmonton.

Address: 12620 132nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

Address: 3030 Granville Drive, Edmonton

DJ Khaled has never been known for being subtle, so maybe this spot isn’t quite a hidden gem, but we still feel it’s under-appreciated. The wings really are fantastic, and you can’t miss with funny flavours Don’t Quit Nashville Hot, You Loyal! Lemon Pepper, Honey! Honey! Hot Honey Siracha, and the signature They Don’t Want You To Win TRUFFALO.

Wow Pop Chicken is THE spot for fried chicken lovers who are looking for variety. Eighteen breaded spices and 10 unique sauces are offered on the menu here, and if something is just a little too spicy, grab any of its 18 different bubble teas.

Address: 3350 Parsons Road NW, Edmonton

Priding itself on having the “freshest, juiciest, and most tender chicken,” Pelicana is a Korean spot with various different flavours.

Address: 106-2920 Calgary Trail NW, Edmonton

This is one of the most popular spots for fried chicken in town, and one of the most fun menus. There’s all types of fried chicken on the menu, but also plenty of salads and sides, like mac n’ cheese pesto, corn fritters, and sesame potato slaw.

Address: 7904b 104th Street NW, Edmonton

With barbecue options, chicken-in-sauce options, and other entrees and sides, this is really more like chicken for everyone. The largest selection on the menu is for the famous fried chicken, with all sorts of options for bone-in or boneless, sweet or spicy, and more.

Address: 10406 118th Avenue NW, Edmonton

This Korean fried chicken spot marinates the chicken for at least 24 hours and fries it in fresh oil every time for perfectly crispy skin and juicy meat. Like any great Korean joint, this one has unique sauces made in-house from secret recipes.

Address: 1713 Towne Centre Boulevard NW, Edmonton

This neighbourhood-focused diner and bar serves up Cajun-style cooking of the south. Plenty of amazing New Orleans-style dishes are on the menu here, and the Southern Fried Chicken is one of the most popular. Included in the order is a seasoned half chicken, fried crispy and served with coleslaw, gravy, and your choice of potato hash or jambalaya rice.

Address: 10548 A 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

Padmanadi is one of the most popular vegetarian spots in Edmonton, so this is a great place for any veggie lover with a craving for fried chicken. Veggie chicken is fried to perfection here and served with a house-made dipping sauce.

Address: 106, 6925 Gateway Boulevard NW, Edmonton

Address: 10740 101st Street NW, Edmonton

Edmonton’s newest hidden spot offers amazing fried chicken dishes served with its favourite partner: waffles. The waffles are made Liege-style, which means they have thicker batters than you’re used to, closer to a bread. The chicken sandwiches here are all made with Vienna Bakery brioche buns.

Address: 8116 101st Street NW, Edmonton

