Nuttea, a popular global brand making milk teas from nut milk, is soon opening its first-ever Edmonton location.

Currently operating in seven countries around the world, this will be the first planned outpost in Alberta and just the second in Canada, with the other being in Vancouver.

The signature Nut Mylk is developed by cold pressing and baking five different kinds of nuts.

The appetite for plant-based options and delicious milk teas is trending across the world right now, and Nuttea has been a leader in the space.

There are several delicious and classic teas to choose from on the menu here, like oolong, earl grey, and jasmine. Drinks can be enjoyed as they are or with the completely vegan nut cream, this team makes fresh daily.

The same goes for the fresh fruit teas here. They can be enjoyed on their own, with flavours like mango, grape, and kiwi, or with nut cream for an extra richness to the drink.

The signature Nut Mylk, which can also be enjoyed with teas, is a one-of-a-kind vegan milk tea made with delicious flavours to appeal to all appetites. Try the classic flavour, or order one of the other seven options, like banh oatmeal, avocado, mango, chocolate hazelnut, and others.

For non-tea-drinking coffee lovers, there’s pour-over coffee available as well that goes just as perfectly paired with the nut milk made with no additives or preservatives.

An official location and opening date have not yet been announced, so stay tuned for updates.

Nuttea Edmonton

Instagram