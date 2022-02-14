Edmonton is a great city for dining, with many incredible dishes and items you need to try at least once.

With more restaurant openings, there are even more places to try for the first time. The hard part is knowing which places are worthwhile, especially with so many wonderful restaurants already established throughout the city.

Taking the risk out of your next dining experience, these are the recently opened restaurants in Edmonton that you have to try.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monsoon Bistro & Bar (@monsoonbistro)

This new Indian spot serves classic dishes with contemporary spins in a fun and upscale setting. The menu is massive here so we haven’t been able to try everything, but all of the made-from-scratch dishes and house-crafted cocktails have made an amazing addition to the Edmonton dining scene. A built-in tandoor oven is used for nearly 20 superb dishes here, from tandoor oven-cooked kebabs to citrus-infused charred beef short ribs.

Address: 4485 Gateway Boulevard NW, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Waffle Bird (@wafflebirdyeg)

It would be exciting enough to get a new fried chicken or waffle spot, and Waffle Bird has both of them. Have them on their own or in a unique creation that combines them both, either way, this is one of the most fun places for any type of occasion. It’s a great time for the kids, delicious enough for a date, and laid back for a group gathering. You can also get the local favourite woahnut from here, Edmonton’s newest dessert that is a fusion of a waffle-doughnut.

Address: 8116 101st Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 뚝배기 에드먼튼 Dookbaeki (@dookbaeki)

This is not your average spot for delicious contemporary and authentic Korean dishes. Dookbaeki also specializes in hot pot using stone plates and bowls that take an incredibly long time to cool off. This makes for a soup which a richer flavour, with more nutrients, and a hot meal right to the end. Those three things are really what a fantastic bowl of soup is all about and it makes this new joint in West Edmonton Mall a place you have to check out.

Address: West Edmonton Mall – 8882 170th Street NW, Edmonton – Level Two, Phase III

Instagram