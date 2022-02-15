11 best coffee shops to break up with someone in Edmonton

Made it through Valentine’s Day and now searching for the perfect place to break up with someone?

You could do it at home, but then you’re just stuck there with no escape.

A restaurant is a public space to shut it down, but then you have to sit through an awkward dinner with all of it hanging over your head, or worse yet, you break up before appetizers arrive.

Coffee shops really are the best way to go.

They seem like an inconspicuous date idea, there is always plenty of people around to (hopefully) avoid a dramatic scene, and coffee is fast!

Some coffee spots have different advantages and disadvantages, and we’ve rounded up a list so that you can split up as conveniently as possible.

These are the 11 best coffee shops in Edmonton to break up with someone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DEVILLE COFFEE (@devillecoffee)

This coffee shop isn’t yet open, but it’s going to be one of the best in the city, and one of the best to break up with someone for anyone on campus. Post-secondary romances are common, and so are breakups, so head here to get them both over with.

Address: Macewan University (coming soon)

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Little Brick (@littlebrickyeg)

Rightly named, this cute coffee spot has beautifully brick-built walls on the inside and outside. So, is there a chance the soon-to-be-ex will be reminded of crushing heartbreak every time they see red brick? Yes. Is it worth it for the charming decor, great coffee, and fantastic brunch menu? Also yes.

Address: 10004 90th St NW, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Nook Cafe (@nookyeg)

The Nook Cafe aims to “build community by inviting closeness through a space of warmth and belonging.” This means a break up here will be as easy as possible, or completely cruel and unusual punishment. Aren’t they all though? This spot is as good as any in Edmonton, so give it a try.

Address: 10153 97th Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Grizzlar Coffee & Records (@thegrizzlar)

This neighbourhood coffee spot in Edmonton is a wonderful place to grab a cup of coffee, catch a live show, listen to great music, and break up with someone. Try to schedule a casual meet-up when one of these live shows is playing, that way after you’ve told them you need to see other people, it’ll be too loud to continue the conversation.

Address: 10557 109th Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrot Community Coffeehouse (@thecarrotcoffeehouse)

This community-focused coffee spot is volunteer-based, so that’ll make it hard to get into any sort of real argument around the kind and friendly faces working here. There’s often live music to drown any shouting (or crying) out anyways. There’s artwork showcased here as well, so maybe just strike up a conversation about a piece and get into a fight about it.

Address: 9351 118th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Transcend Coffee & Roastery (@transcendcoffee)

Both Transcend locations sell a wide variety of excellent coffee beans, which might make the perfect break-up gift for the person sitting across the table from you. Hopefully, this act of kindness will “transcend” the devastation of this crushing end to the relationship.

Address: 9570 76th Avenue NW Suite 100, Edmonton

Address: 8708 109th Street, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BREW+BLOOM (@brewandbloom)

Floral is a woman-led business that uses Flora in all of the products that it makes. The mission is to “increase an individual’s happiness and clarity by raising their vibrational energy.” Every person after a brutal break up can use a little more vibrational energy in their life.

Address: 10550 115th Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Woodrack Cafe (@thewoodrackcafe)

The WoodRack Cafe is a boho-chic hangout spot located conveniently in the Dominion Hotel next to the Old Strathcona Farmer’s Market. That’s a great way to spend the day and forget about the person you just crushed! It’s also right next to a bus stop for a quick reason to get out of there in a hurry. There’s also an outlet in the Edmonton International Airport if you feel like you need even further distance from each other.

Address: 10324 82nd Avenue NW #102, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Remedy Cafe (@remedycafe)

When you need the right remedy for a broken heart, this is the place. Remedy Cafe is a large, bright room selling espresso coffee, over 120 types of tea to calm your nerves, and over 70 types of beer when you need something a little stronger.

Address: Various locations

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cat Cafe on Whyte (@cat_cafe_on_whyte)

This unique spot is a tranquil environment that lends itself perfectly to an ideal break-up spot. The Cat Lounge is a place to drink your coffee while spending time with the cats, so break the bad news, plop a cute cat on their lap, and make your graceful exit.

Address: 10111 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zuppa Café (@zuppacafe)

Zuppa Cafe is a popular Edmonton cafe and one of the best places for a breakup because pizza solves everything. Pizza specials are on Tuesdays, so always nice to save a few dollars as you dissolve a long-term relationship filled with heartfelt memories and emotional investments.

Address: 9843 110th Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram