La Prosciutteria, an exciting new spot for luxurious charcuterie boards, is opening soon in Edmonton.

Located in downtown YEG on 109th Street, this soon-to-be foodie destination will have a menu featuring fine wines, charcuterie, premium prosciutto, cheese, fresh bread, pastries, and on-demand sandwiches.

We haven’t seen exactly what the menu will look like, but all of that sounds pretty amazing.

“Get ready to experience the taste of Italy like never before,” the team stated in an Instagram post.

“We can’t wait to share our passion for authentic Italian cuisine with you.”

All of these ingredients, like the bread, cheese, and meat, will also be used for an on-demand sandwich bar. That means authentic Italian sandwiches made with fresh bread, thinly sliced prosciutto, slices of ripe tomato, slabs of creamy mozzarella cheese, and more. Want a drizzle of rich olive oil? Maybe a sprinkle of fresh basil leaves? It’s all here.

Edmonton has its fair share of fantastic bars to check out, and this new joint might just end up on that list.

Stay tuned for updates on this exciting new spot!

La Prosciutteria

Address: Downtown YEG on 109th Street

