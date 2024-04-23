Oilers wives and girlfriends reveal matching leather jackets for playoffs

The wives, girlfriends, and fiancees of the Edmonton Oilers are taking in the 2024 NHL Playoffs in style this year.

As is tradition, the group has come together to cheer on their Oilers partners by crafting a unique gameday outfit that they will wear to each home game in Edmonton. This year’s outfit made its debut yesterday during Edmonton’s huge 7-4 win over the LA Kings in Game 1.

It’s safe to say that the group hit this one out of the park once again with Lauren Kyle, Connor McDavid’s fiancee, showing the outfits off on her Instagram.

It appears the group decided that leather is the way to go for this year’s postseason and the result looks stunning. Each partner will have a leather jacket with the last name and number of the player they are with on the back, and a retro white patch with the Oilers team name on the front.

All this is complemented by a slick white and orange Oilers hat with vintage-style text. When put together, it makes for quite a stunning look. Kyle gave us a peek at how she looked in the jacket.

The group already had one chance to flaunt the matching outfits in public. In the leadup to last night’s Game 1, the women were able to go out for dinner while rocking the look. Safe to say that nobody will have trouble recognizing this well-dressed group.

Both Kyle and Celeste Desjardins, Leon Draisaitl’s longtime girlfriend, shared photos from the supper.

Hopefully, these jackets stick around for a long time as the Oilers hope to go on a lengthy playoff run. It’s off to a good start so far after a convincing win in Game 1, but we’ll see if the jackets remain undefeated when Game 2 rolls around tomorrow night.