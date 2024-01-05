9 awesome things to do in Edmonton this month that are FREE

There are a number of amazing things happening around Edmonton this January that won’t cost a thing, which, after checking our post-holiday bank account balance, we are more than happy to see.

From all kinds of incredible winter festivals to the Art Gallery of Alberta, check out these nine free and fantastic things to do in Edmonton this month.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chiseled / Ice On Whyte (@chiseledyeg)

What: Chiseled, formerly known as Edmonton’s International Ice Carving Competition, will welcome seven teams to the ICE District to create 15 sculptures in 34 hours. The event is free and spectators can vote for their favourite sculpture, with carving taking place from January 18 to 20.

When: January 18 to 20, 2024

Where: ICE District

Cost: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Art Gallery of Alberta (@youraga)

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. The Alberta Art Gallery offers free admission from 4 to 7 pm on the last Thursday of every month.

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square

When: Last Thursday of the month

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deep Freeze: A Byzantine Winter Festival (@deepfreeze_fest)

What: Step into Alberta Avenue District for the Deep Freeze enchanted forest, and see a mystical creature, vivid blooms, bright-hued mushrooms, and woodland animals — all hand sculpted by our world-renowned ice, balloon, and lantern artists. There will be light installations, ice sculptures, cultural stories, street hockey, the famous annual Deep Freezer races, and other winter artistic panache.

When: January 20 and 21

Where: 118th Avenue and 90th to 95th street

Cost: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UAlberta Observatory (@uofaobservatory)

What: Catch incredible views of our solar system at the University of Alberta’s Observatory. Every Thursday, the Observatory opens to the public, and visitors are welcome to drop by any time during its visiting hours.

Where: Department of Physics Astronomical Observatory — 11335 Saskatchewan Drive

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Hive Edmonton (@dailyhiveedmonton)

What: Lace up those skates and wear your warmest winter jacket. Skating during the winter season is perfect, and there are several spots across Edmonton you can go to. It’s some of the best fun you can have for free in the city, and the new skating rink at the ICE District is a must-visit!

Where: Various locations

View this post on Instagram A post shared by dylan toymaker (@dylantoymaker)

What: This festival honours French Canadian, Metis, and Indigenous traditions and is one of Edmonton’s biggest winter celebrations. The Flying Canoë Volant is loosely based on the French Canadian legend of the Flying Canoe, which tells of voyageurs who strike a deal with the devil to make their birch-bark canoe fly so they can see their loved ones, but are instead condemned to fly the skies forever. Take in stunning, illuminated scenes and live performers for a memorable night in Edmonton’s French Quarter.

When: January 31 to February 3

Where: Mill Creek Ravine and La Cité francophone — 8627 Rue Marie-Anne-Gaboury (91 Street)

Cost: Free

What: Hit up Sir Wilfrid Laurier Park and try out one of the City’s brand-new ice bikes! The ice bikes are stable and offer an accessible activity to those who can’t skate, giving even more people a chance to glide around local ice rinks.

You might also like: Temperatures in Edmonton are about to plummet with a -27°C change

9 cheap roundtrip flights to warm spots from Edmonton for under $400 this January

These are the most dangerous cities in Canada

What: Whether you’re an adult or a child, tobogganing is one heck of a way to pass the time during the winter, and there’s finally snow on the ground! Check out our roundup of some of the best tobogganing hills in Edmonton to visit for some sliding fun. Nothing beats some sledding over the winter season in Edmonton, that’s for sure!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Delavoye Chocolate Maker (@delavoyechocolate)



What: Delavoye Chocolate Maker is a new bean-to-bar boutique factory located in the heart of 124th Street, which focuses on producing high-quality craft chocolate such as single-origin bars using ethically sourced cacao beans from various regions around the globe. Their small batch, bean-to-bar process ensures that they control every step of chocolate making, from sourcing cacao beans to the final product. The store layout allows you to follow each cacao bean from sorting to packaging. They offer various single-origin bars, flavoured bars as well as unique chocolate-inspired drinks and so much more.

When: Open daily

Time: Monday to Wednesday, 8 am to 6 pm, Thursday & Friday, 8 am to 7 pm, Saturday, 9 am to 7 pm, Sunday 10 am to 6 pm

Where: Delavoye Chocolate Maker — Unit 105, 10639 124th Street

Cost: Free