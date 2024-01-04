NewsTravel Deals

9 cheap roundtrip flights to warm spots from Edmonton for under $400 this January

Allison Stephen
|
Jan 4 2024, 8:32 pm
We all need a little getaway sometimes, and luckily, there are some roundtrip flights to stunning sunny destinations from Edmonton for cheap this January.

As we recover from the holiday expenses, the lower the cost of a flight, the better. We have rounded up 18 spots Edmontonians can escape to as the winter months settle in and we kick off the first month of 2024.

It never hurts to book a last-minute trip to escape the cold and do some exploring, right?

Cancun

Airline: Flair
When: January 20 to 26
Cost: $262

San Fransisco

Airline: Air Canada
When: January 11 to 17
Cost: $293

Puerto Vallarta

Airline: Flair
When: January 25 to February 1
Cost: $395

San Diego

Airline: Air Canada
When: January 19 to 25
Cost: $377

Los Angeles

Airline: WestJet
When: January 25 to February 3
Cost: $267

Las Vegas

Airline: Flair
When: January 28 to February 4
Cost: $164

Phoenix

Airline: WestJet
When: January 29 to February 4
Cost: $258

Dallas

Airline: WestJet, Frontier
When: January 26 to February 4
Cost: $344

Orlando

Airline: WestJet
When: January 18 to 27
Cost: $391

How to book these flight deals

  1. Go to Google Flights.
  2. Enter Edmonton (YEG) in the “Explore” tab.
  3. Choose the departure and return dates that work best for you with the lowest fare. We went with a week-long trip in January.

When seeking deals on airfare, be sure to search on Flight Hub. After finding the most appealing cheap flights, try booking them directly through the specific airline to see if even cheaper deals may be available.

Safe travels!

Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1
