We all need a little getaway sometimes, and luckily, there are some roundtrip flights to stunning sunny destinations from Edmonton for cheap this January.

As we recover from the holiday expenses, the lower the cost of a flight, the better. We have rounded up 18 spots Edmontonians can escape to as the winter months settle in and we kick off the first month of 2024.

It never hurts to book a last-minute trip to escape the cold and do some exploring, right?

Cancun

Airline: Flair

When: January 20 to 26

Cost: $262

San Fransisco

Airline: Air Canada

When: January 11 to 17

Cost: $293

Puerto Vallarta

Airline: Flair

When: January 25 to February 1

Cost: $395

San Diego

Airline: Air Canada

When: January 19 to 25

Cost: $377

Los Angeles

Airline: WestJet

When: January 25 to February 3

Cost: $267

Las Vegas

Airline: Flair

When: January 28 to February 4

Cost: $164

Phoenix

Airline: WestJet

When: January 29 to February 4

Cost: $258

Dallas

Airline: WestJet, Frontier

When: January 26 to February 4

Cost: $344

Orlando

Airline: WestJet

When: January 18 to 27

Cost: $391

How to book these flight deals

Go to Google Flights. Enter Edmonton (YEG) in the “Explore” tab. Choose the departure and return dates that work best for you with the lowest fare. We went with a week-long trip in January.

When seeking deals on airfare, be sure to search on Flight Hub. After finding the most appealing cheap flights, try booking them directly through the specific airline to see if even cheaper deals may be available.

Safe travels!