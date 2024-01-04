9 cheap roundtrip flights to warm spots from Edmonton for under $400 this January
We all need a little getaway sometimes, and luckily, there are some roundtrip flights to stunning sunny destinations from Edmonton for cheap this January.
As we recover from the holiday expenses, the lower the cost of a flight, the better. We have rounded up 18 spots Edmontonians can escape to as the winter months settle in and we kick off the first month of 2024.
It never hurts to book a last-minute trip to escape the cold and do some exploring, right?
Cancun
Airline: Flair
When: January 20 to 26
Cost: $262
San Fransisco
Airline: Air Canada
When: January 11 to 17
Cost: $293
Puerto Vallarta
Airline: Flair
When: January 25 to February 1
Cost: $395
San Diego
Airline: Air Canada
When: January 19 to 25
Cost: $377
Los Angeles
Airline: WestJet
When: January 25 to February 3
Cost: $267
Las Vegas
Airline: Flair
When: January 28 to February 4
Cost: $164
Phoenix
Airline: WestJet
When: January 29 to February 4
Cost: $258
Dallas
Airline: WestJet, Frontier
When: January 26 to February 4
Cost: $344
Orlando
Airline: WestJet
When: January 18 to 27
Cost: $391
How to book these flight deals
- Go to Google Flights.
- Enter Edmonton (YEG) in the “Explore” tab.
- Choose the departure and return dates that work best for you with the lowest fare. We went with a week-long trip in January.
When seeking deals on airfare, be sure to search on Flight Hub. After finding the most appealing cheap flights, try booking them directly through the specific airline to see if even cheaper deals may be available.
Safe travels!