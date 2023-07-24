Summer is finally in full swing, and July has been a seriously great month of amazing Edmonton food events.

This month has some of the city’s favourite seasonal food events like food bike tours, trivia nights, and of course, all of the exciting K-Days events. There were many food spots that opened up recently as well, so checking those out should also be on the to-do list.

Here are the best Edmonton food events to check out this week in July.

The Common’s Street Car Event

This summer, you can enjoy some beer and incredible food while riding the streetcar atop the High Level Bridge. The Common is back with its eighth annual Street Car event and tickets are already selling quickly.

When: Every Thursday until October 26, 2023

Where: 9910 109th Street, Edmonton

Price: $59.77; buy tickets here

The Food Bike Tours, an exciting culinary adventure that uses the bicycle as the mode of transportation, is kicking off in Edmonton soon. There are many different ones, from Donut Bike Tours to Farmers’ Markets Tours, all running on various dates from now until October.

When: Various dates

Where: Various locations

The Kitchen: Tomato Zucchini Tart

The Kitchen hosts so many fun food-making classes throughout the year, and this is a pretty specific one. You’ll learn the process of creating a tomato zucchini tart with pâte sablée with cheddar cheese and black pepper.

When: Wednesday, July 26 from 7 to 8 pm

Where: 7 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

Price: $12

Alberta Avenue District Night Markets

Each family-friendly and inclusive market offers different vendors, entertainment, and community partners to check out. There will be tons of vendors to grab a bite to eat, explore local spots, and sit and relax with friends.

For a full rundown of the markets, check it out here.

When: Now to September 15

Tuesday Night Trivia at Hudsons Canada’s Pub

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HudsonsPubYEG (@hudsonsyeg)

Hudsons on Whyte and Tremendous Trivia are collaborating to host an evening of fun, challenging, and enormously entertaining pub trivia.

When: Every Tuesday starting at 7:30 pm

Where: 10307 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

Price: FREE

Halo Bar will be having food and drink specials all night while showcasing some great live music every Thursday throughout the month of July.

When: Every Thursday

Where: Halo Bar | Bistro – 4236 36th Street East, Nisku

Price: FREE

Sunday Downtown Farmers’ Market 2023

This is Edmonton's oldest farmers' market and it has returned for 2023. Open indoors and on weekends.

This is Edmonton’s oldest farmers’ market and it has returned for 2023. Open indoors and on weekends.