9 Edmonton food events happening this week: July 24 to 30
Summer is finally in full swing, and July has been a seriously great month of amazing Edmonton food events.
This month has some of the city’s favourite seasonal food events like food bike tours, trivia nights, and of course, all of the exciting K-Days events. There were many food spots that opened up recently as well, so checking those out should also be on the to-do list.
Here are the best Edmonton food events to check out this week in July.
The Common’s Street Car Event
This summer, you can enjoy some beer and incredible food while riding the streetcar atop the High Level Bridge. The Common is back with its eighth annual Street Car event and tickets are already selling quickly.
When: Every Thursday until October 26, 2023
Where: 9910 109th Street, Edmonton
Price: $59.77; buy tickets here
Food Bike Tours
The Food Bike Tours, an exciting culinary adventure that uses the bicycle as the mode of transportation, is kicking off in Edmonton soon. There are many different ones, from Donut Bike Tours to Farmers’ Markets Tours, all running on various dates from now until October.
When: Various dates
Where: Various locations
The Kitchen: Tomato Zucchini Tart
The Kitchen hosts so many fun food-making classes throughout the year, and this is a pretty specific one. You’ll learn the process of creating a tomato zucchini tart with pâte sablée with cheddar cheese and black pepper.
When: Wednesday, July 26 from 7 to 8 pm
Where: 7 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton
Price: $12
Alberta Avenue District Night Markets
Each family-friendly and inclusive market offers different vendors, entertainment, and community partners to check out. There will be tons of vendors to grab a bite to eat, explore local spots, and sit and relax with friends.
For a full rundown of the markets, check it out here.
When: Now to September 15
Tuesday Night Trivia at Hudsons Canada’s Pub
Hudsons on Whyte and Tremendous Trivia are collaborating to host an evening of fun, challenging, and enormously entertaining pub trivia.
When: Every Tuesday starting at 7:30 pm
Where: 10307 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton
Price: FREE
Live Music at Halo
Halo Bar will be having food and drink specials all night while showcasing some great live music every Thursday throughout the month of July.
When: Every Thursday
Where: Halo Bar | Bistro – 4236 36th Street East, Nisku
Price: FREE
Sunday Downtown Farmers’ Market 2023
When: Every Saturday and Sunday
Where: 10305 97th Street NW, Edmonton
Visit the newly opened Fu’s Repair Shop space
Fu’s Repair Shop, a late-night cocktail bar with dumplings, DJs, and a dim sum brunch, recently moved to a new YEG location.
Its old space was beautiful, with a creative and fun food and drink menu, but it appears that the popular restaurant has outgrown the spot.
Address: 10524 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton
K Days
Besides feature attractions, rides, concerts, and more, K Days has tons of great (and wild) food every year. Last year, we saw cotton candy noodles and pop rocks popcorn chicken.
When: July 21 to 30, 2023
Where: Edmonton EXPO Centre & Exhibition Grounds — 7515 118th Avenue