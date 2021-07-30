8 things to do in Edmonton this long weekend: July 30 to August 2

It’s the August long weekend, Edmonton, and if you have yet to make any plans, we’ve got you covered.

From a delicious food festival in its final days to getting lost in a corn maze, here are eight things to do in Edmonton this long weekend.

What: Celebrating Edmonton’s vast and vibrant communities, the Edmonton Heritage Festival displays each community’s culture through their history, song, food and dance.

When: July 31 until August 2

Time: 9 am to 8 pm

Where: Hawrelak Park, 9330 Groat Road NW, Edmonton

Cost: Free, but capacity is limited. Purchase tickets online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton Corn Maze (@yegcornmaze)

What: Get a little lost and have lots of fun at the same time. The Edmonton Corn Maze is back for the season on Tuesday, July 27. The maze’s structure has been revamped for the season too, so get out there and enjoy it.

When: July 27 until October 16

Time: Monday to Saturday: 10 am to 8 pm, Sunday 1 to 5 pm

Where: 26171 Garden Valley Road, Spruce Grove

Cost: Purchase tickets online or in person

What: The largest outdoor food festival in Canada is up and running, as the Taste of Edmonton takes over Churchill Square. Try the best dishes and treats from more than 50 restaurants and vendors in Edmonton.

When: July 22 until August 1

Time: July 22 to 31, 11 am to 11 pm. August 1, 11 am to 9 pm

Where: Churchill Square (100 Street and 102 A Avenue)

Cost: Purchase tickets online or in person

What: This outdoor music event has a string of performers to entertain both nights, bringing the sorely missed live-music scene in Edmonton back to life.

When: July 30 to 31, 2021

Time: July 30, doors open at 5 pm until 11 pm. July 31, doors open at 1 pm and close at 11.

Where: 10004 103A Avenue NW, Edmonton

Cost: $22.60 to $38.05. Purchase tickets online

What: Rides, games, food and entertainment, the Summer Fun Midway is a treat for all ages. This outdoor experience brings your favourite rides, like the Polar Express and the Zipper. After the long weekend, it’s gone!

When: July 23 to August 1

Time: Weekdays starting at 1 pm, Saturdays & Sundays starting at 12 pm

Where: 7515 118 Avenue NW, Edmonton

Cost: $0-$38, purchase online

What: A vibrant downtown summer market, Al Fresco on 4th, is filled with extended patios, various food trucks, and retail vendors.

When: Now until September 18, 2021

Time: Saturdays from 10 am to 3 pm

Where: 104 Street NW, Downtown, Edmonton

Cost: Free

What: A summer series of live performances at different locations across downtown Edmonton.

When: July 29 to August 1

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations around downtown Edmonton

Cost: Free, more information on events here

What: A weekend of all-day dancing in Louise McKinney Park

When: July 31 and August 1

Time: July 31 at 12 pm until August 1 at 10 pm

Where: Louise McKinney Riverfront Park, (9999 Grierson Hill Road, Edmonton)

Cost: $40, tickets can be found here