Edmonton's first-ever hot dog festival starts this weekend

Edmonton’s first hot dog festival is in the pursuit of finding the city’s tastiest frank, taking a bite out of the city starting this long weekend.

Featuring a dozen of Edmonton’s signature dogs, the festival kicks off August 1 and runs until August 31.

There are three titles to be won: Top Dog, Wackiest Dog and Relished Dog.

These are the 12 restaurants vying to be declared to have the top dog in Edmonton:

Hot Dog Entered: Viking Pølse

Address: 10713 124 Street, Edmonton

Phone: 780- 249-6302

Hot Dog Entered: Hickory Dickory Dog

Address: 10548 A 82 Avenue NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-433-0930

Hot Dog Entered: To be announced

Address: Edmonton Valley Zoo (13315 Buena Vista Road &, 87 Ave NW, Edmonton)

Phone: 780-453-1465

Hot Dog Entered: To be announced

Address: 10184 – 104 Street, Edmonton

Phone: 780-540-5369

40 Acres

Hot Dog Entered: To be announced

Address: 3315 Buena Vista Road &, 87 Avenue NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-429-2020

Hot Dog Entered: The Frankly German and The Mexican Elote

124 Street Address: 10723 124 Street Edmonton

Ellerslie Address: 2307 Ellwood Drive SW Edmonton

124 Street Phone: 780-752-2874

Ellerslie Phone: 587-635-9663

Hot Dog Entered: Wag the Dog

Address: 12229 107 Avenue, Edmonton

Phone: 780-443-0000

Hot Dog Entered: The Bannock Brontasaurus Chili Dog

Address:11725 93 Street NW Edmonton

Phone: 780-616-9200

Hot Dog Entered:The Cowboy Trail, The Chinook Dog, The Complet-O, The Reuben Dog, The Coney Island Dog

Address:10257 105 Street NW Edmonton (Campio Brewing Co.



Hot Dog Entered: To be announced

Phone: 780-249-9436

Hot Dog Entered: La Street Dog

Address: #125 5015-101 Avenue, NW Edmonton

Phone: 780-757-3287

The festival also incorporates some giving back to the community; $1.50 from every weenie sold will go directly towards supporting Edmonton Meals on Wheels.

Supporting local, tasty dogs and some coin going to helping those in need? Amazing.