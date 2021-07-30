Edmonton's first-ever hot dog festival starts this weekend
Edmonton’s first hot dog festival is in the pursuit of finding the city’s tastiest frank, taking a bite out of the city starting this long weekend.
Featuring a dozen of Edmonton’s signature dogs, the festival kicks off August 1 and runs until August 31.
There are three titles to be won: Top Dog, Wackiest Dog and Relished Dog.
These are the 12 restaurants vying to be declared to have the top dog in Edmonton:
Three Vikings Food + Drink
Hot Dog Entered: Viking Pølse
Address: 10713 124 Street, Edmonton
Phone: 780- 249-6302
DaDeO Diner & Bar
Hot Dog Entered: Hickory Dickory Dog
Address: 10548 A 82 Avenue NW, Edmonton
Phone: 780-433-0930
Sandwich & Sons
Hot Dog Entered: To be announced
Address: Edmonton Valley Zoo (13315 Buena Vista Road &, 87 Ave NW, Edmonton)
Phone: 780-453-1465
Say Uncle
Hot Dog Entered: To be announced
Address: 10184 – 104 Street, Edmonton
Phone: 780-540-5369
40 Acres
Hot Dog Entered: To be announced
Address: 3315 Buena Vista Road &, 87 Avenue NW, Edmonton
Phone: 780-429-2020
Woodshed Burgers
Hot Dog Entered: The Frankly German and The Mexican Elote
124 Street Address: 10723 124 Street Edmonton
Ellerslie Address: 2307 Ellwood Drive SW Edmonton
124 Street Phone: 780-752-2874
Ellerslie Phone: 587-635-9663
The Butchery by RGE RD
Hot Dog Entered: Wag the Dog
Address: 12229 107 Avenue, Edmonton
Phone: 780-443-0000
Tee Pee Treats
Hot Dog Entered: The Bannock Brontasaurus Chili Dog
Address:11725 93 Street NW Edmonton
Phone: 780-616-9200
Lost Dogs Hot Dogs
Hot Dog Entered:The Cowboy Trail, The Chinook Dog, The Complet-O, The Reuben Dog, The Coney Island Dog
Address:10257 105 Street NW Edmonton (Campio Brewing Co.
Avila Arepa’s “The Capy” Food Truck
Hot Dog Entered: To be announced
Phone: 780-249-9436
The Westin Edmonton
Fat Franks
Hot Dog Entered: La Street Dog
Address: #125 5015-101 Avenue, NW Edmonton
Phone: 780-757-3287
The festival also incorporates some giving back to the community; $1.50 from every weenie sold will go directly towards supporting Edmonton Meals on Wheels.
Supporting local, tasty dogs and some coin going to helping those in need? Amazing.