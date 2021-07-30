FoodFood Events

Edmonton's first-ever hot dog festival starts this weekend

Laine Mitchell
Jul 30 2021, 10:12 am
@lostdogshotdogs/Instagram

Edmonton’s first hot dog festival is in the pursuit of finding the city’s tastiest frank, taking a bite out of the city starting this long weekend.

Featuring a dozen of Edmonton’s signature dogs, the festival kicks off August 1 and runs until August 31.

There are three titles to be won: Top Dog, Wackiest Dog and Relished Dog.

These are the 12 restaurants vying to be declared to have the top dog in Edmonton:

Three Vikings Food + Drink

Hot Dog Entered: Viking Pølse
Address: 10713 124 Street, Edmonton
Phone: 780- 249-6302

DaDeO Diner & Bar

Hot Dog Entered: Hickory Dickory Dog
Address: 10548 A 82 Avenue NW, Edmonton
Phone: 780-433-0930

Sandwich & Sons

Hot Dog Entered: To be announced 
Address: Edmonton Valley Zoo (13315 Buena Vista Road &, 87 Ave NW, Edmonton)
Phone: 780-453-1465

Say Uncle

Hot Dog Entered: To be announced 
Address: 10184 – 104 Street, Edmonton 
Phone: 780-540-5369

40 Acres

Hot Dog Entered: To be announced 
Address: 3315 Buena Vista Road &, 87 Avenue NW, Edmonton
Phone: 780-429-2020

Woodshed Burgers

Hot Dog Entered: The Frankly German and The Mexican Elote
124 Street Address: 10723 124 Street Edmonton
Ellerslie Address: 2307 Ellwood Drive SW Edmonton
124 Street Phone: 780-752-2874
Ellerslie Phone: 587-635-9663

The Butchery by RGE RD

Hot Dog Entered: Wag the Dog 
Address: 12229 107 Avenue, Edmonton
Phone: 780-443-0000

Tee Pee Treats

Hot Dog Entered: The Bannock Brontasaurus Chili Dog
Address:11725 93 Street NW Edmonton
Phone: 780-616-9200

Lost Dogs Hot Dogs

Hot Dog Entered:The Cowboy Trail, The Chinook Dog, The Complet-O, The Reuben Dog, The Coney Island Dog
Address:10257 105 Street NW Edmonton (Campio Brewing Co.

Avila Arepa’s “The Capy” Food Truck

Hot Dog Entered: To be announced
Phone: 780-249-9436

The Westin Edmonton

Fat Franks

Hot Dog Entered: La Street Dog
Address: #125 5015-101 Avenue, NW Edmonton
Phone: 780-757-3287

The festival also incorporates some giving back to the community; $1.50 from every weenie sold will go directly towards supporting Edmonton Meals on Wheels.

Supporting local, tasty dogs and some coin going to helping those in need? Amazing.

