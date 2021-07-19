All the restaurants to check out during Taste of Edmonton
Ready to get your fill of Edmonton foods? Taste of Edmonton returns this week, with more than 50 restaurants dishing out the best of their menus.
The annual event, the largest outdoor food festival in Canada, attracts more than 350,000 people every year.
For 2021, the Edmonton event will be held downtown at Churchill Square.
- See also:
Each restaurant has its own booth or food truck, and visitors can go from booth to booth trying out some of the best and most delicious dishes each restaurant has to offer.
Here’s a list of each restaurant taking part:
A Bite of Brazil
Cuisine: Brazilian
Booth Number: 15
Afghan Foods
Cuisine: Afghani
Booth Number: 38
Baba’s Bistro By Ukrainian Youth Unity Complex
Cuisine: Ukrainian
Booth Number: 1
Blue Willow Restaurant
Cuisine: Chinese
Booth Number: 2
Canadian Icehouse
Cuisine: Canadian
Booth Number: 3
Cinnaholic
Cuisine: Canadian
Booth Number: 45
Coast Lunch Box
Cuisine: Canadian
Booth Number: J
Coconut Jungle
Cuisine: Vietnamese
Booth Number: 27
Curry N Hurry
Cuisine: Indian
Booth Number: G
Fairmont Hotel Macdonald
Cuisine: Canadian
Booth Number: 46
Fantasia Caffe & Catering
Cuisine: Italian
Booth Number: 24
Fantasia Gelati
Cuisine: Italian
Booth Number: 26
Five Dragon Milkshakes
Cuisine: Vietnamese
Booth Number: 30
German Canadian Cultural Association
Cuisine: Canadian/German
Booth Number: 9
Hoang Long Casual Fare
Cuisine: Vietnamese
Booth Number: 43
Hoang Long Rice & Noodle Shop
Cuisine: Vietnamese
Booth Number: 44
Hong Kong Bakery
Cuisine: Chinese
Booth Number: 25
I Love Bubble Tea
Cuisine: Chinese
Booth Number: 28
IRIE Foods
Cuisine: Jamaican
Booth Number: 34
IRIE Foods XPress
Cuisine: Jamaican
Booth Number: A
Italian Bakery Edmonton
Cuisine: Italian
Booth Number: 42
Japanese Village
Cuisine: Japanese
Booth Number: 8
Joanne’s BBQ House
Cuisine: Filipino
Booth Number: K
Khazana
Cuisine: Indian
Booth Number: 5
Koutouki It’s All Greek To Me
Cuisine: Greek
Booth Number: 31
L’Espresso Café
Cuisine: Canadian
Booth Number: 39
Lemon Heaven
Cuisine: Beverage
Booth Number: 12
Little Bear Gelato
Cuisine: French
Booth Number: 33
Live Bowl’d
Cuisine: Canadian
Booth Number: 1
Miss Saigon Vietnamese Noodle House
Cuisine: Vietnamese
Booth Number: 22
Native Delights
Cuisine: Indigenous
Booth Number: E
New Orleans Shaved Ice
Cuisine: Canadian
Booth Number: 29
Normand’s Restaurant
Cuisine: Canadian
Booth Number: 7
North Fork Event Catering
Cuisine: Canadian
Booth Number: 32
Our Truck Is Your Truck
Cuisine: Canadian
Booth Number: D
Padmanadi Vegetarian Restaurant
Cuisine: Indonesian
Booth Number: 23
Panda Hut Express
Cuisine: Chinese
Booth Number: 21
Pi Kanté
Cuisine: Mexican
Booth Number: 10
Quick Meal Mediterranean Food
Cuisine: Turkish
Booth Number: H
Sir Winston’s Fish & Chips
Cuisine: United Kingdom
Booth Number: L
Smac & Cheese
Cuisine: Canadian
Booth Number: 6
Smokehouse BBQ
Cuisine: American
Booth Number: C
Snickerdoodle’s
Cuisine: American
Booth Number: B
SOHO Catering
Cuisine: Afghani
Booth Number: 11
The 3 Amigos Authentic Mexican Cuisine
Cuisine: Mexican
Booth Number: 37
The Banquet Drinkery
Cuisine: Canadian
Booth Number: 14
The Canadian Brewhouse
Cuisine: Canadian/Pub Grub
Booth Number: 4
The Cheesecake Cafe
Cuisine: Canadian
Booth Number: M
The Hat
Cuisine: Canadian
Booth Number: 13
The Hat On Wheels
Cuisine: Canadian
Booth Number: F
The Lingnan
Cuisine: Chinese
Booth Number: 35
Tokyo Noodle Shop
Cuisine: Japanese
Booth Number: 40
Taste of Edmonton
When: July 22, 2021, to August 1, 2021
Where: Churchill Square (100 Street and 102 A Avenue)
Tickets: Tickets for Taste of Edmonton can be found here.