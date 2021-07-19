Ready to get your fill of Edmonton foods? Taste of Edmonton returns this week, with more than 50 restaurants dishing out the best of their menus.

The annual event, the largest outdoor food festival in Canada, attracts more than 350,000 people every year.

For 2021, the Edmonton event will be held downtown at Churchill Square.

Each restaurant has its own booth or food truck, and visitors can go from booth to booth trying out some of the best and most delicious dishes each restaurant has to offer.

Here’s a list of each restaurant taking part:

Cuisine: Brazilian

Booth Number: 15

Cuisine: Afghani

Booth Number: 38

Cuisine: Ukrainian

Booth Number: 1

Cuisine: Chinese

Booth Number: 2

Cuisine: Canadian

Booth Number: 3

Cuisine: Canadian

Booth Number: 45

Cuisine: Canadian

Booth Number: J

Coconut Jungle

Cuisine: Vietnamese

Booth Number: 27

Curry N Hurry

Cuisine: Indian

Booth Number: G

Cuisine: Canadian

Booth Number: 46

Cuisine: Italian

Booth Number: 24

Cuisine: Italian

Booth Number: 26

Five Dragon Milkshakes

Cuisine: Vietnamese

Booth Number: 30

Cuisine: Canadian/German

Booth Number: 9

Cuisine: Vietnamese

Booth Number: 43



Cuisine: Vietnamese

Booth Number: 44

Hong Kong Bakery

Cuisine: Chinese

Booth Number: 25

I Love Bubble Tea

Cuisine: Chinese

Booth Number: 28

Cuisine: Jamaican

Booth Number: 34

Cuisine: Jamaican

Booth Number: A

Cuisine: Italian

Booth Number: 42

Cuisine: Japanese

Booth Number: 8

Cuisine: Filipino

Booth Number: K

Cuisine: Indian

Booth Number: 5

Cuisine: Greek

Booth Number: 31

Cuisine: Canadian

Booth Number: 39

Cuisine: Beverage

Booth Number: 12

Cuisine: French

Booth Number: 33

Cuisine: Canadian

Booth Number: 1

Cuisine: Vietnamese

Booth Number: 22

Cuisine: Indigenous

Booth Number: E

New Orleans Shaved Ice

Cuisine: Canadian

Booth Number: 29

Cuisine: Canadian

Booth Number: 7

Cuisine: Canadian

Booth Number: 32

Our Truck Is Your Truck

Cuisine: Canadian

Booth Number: D

Cuisine: Indonesian

Booth Number: 23

Cuisine: Chinese

Booth Number: 21

Pi Kanté

Cuisine: Mexican

Booth Number: 10

Quick Meal Mediterranean Food

Cuisine: Turkish

Booth Number: H

Cuisine: United Kingdom

Booth Number: L

Smac & Cheese

Cuisine: Canadian

Booth Number: 6

Cuisine: American

Booth Number: C

Snickerdoodle’s

Cuisine: American

Booth Number: B

SOHO Catering

Cuisine: Afghani

Booth Number: 11

Cuisine: Mexican

Booth Number: 37

Cuisine: Canadian

Booth Number: 14

Cuisine: Canadian/Pub Grub

Booth Number: 4

Cuisine: Canadian

Booth Number: M

The Hat

Cuisine: Canadian

Booth Number: 13

The Hat On Wheels

Cuisine: Canadian

Booth Number: F

Cuisine: Chinese

Booth Number: 35

Cuisine: Japanese

Booth Number: 40

When: July 22, 2021, to August 1, 2021

Where: Churchill Square (100 Street and 102 A Avenue)

Tickets: Tickets for Taste of Edmonton can be found here.