All the restaurants to check out during Taste of Edmonton

Jul 19 2021, 10:49 am
Ready to get your fill of Edmonton foods? Taste of Edmonton returns this week, with more than 50 restaurants dishing out the best of their menus.

The annual event, the largest outdoor food festival in Canada, attracts more than 350,000 people every year.

For 2021, the Edmonton event will be held downtown at Churchill Square.

Each restaurant has its own booth or food truck, and visitors can go from booth to booth trying out some of the best and most delicious dishes each restaurant has to offer.

Here’s a list of each restaurant taking part:

A Bite of Brazil

Cuisine: Brazilian
Booth Number: 15

Afghan Foods

Cuisine: Afghani
Booth Number: 38

Baba’s Bistro By Ukrainian Youth Unity Complex

Cuisine: Ukrainian
Booth Number: 1

Blue Willow Restaurant

Cuisine: Chinese
Booth Number: 2

Canadian Icehouse

Cuisine: Canadian
Booth Number: 3

Cinnaholic 

Cuisine: Canadian
Booth Number: 45

Coast Lunch Box

Cuisine: Canadian
Booth Number: J

Coconut Jungle

Cuisine: Vietnamese
Booth Number: 27

Curry N Hurry

Cuisine: Indian
Booth Number: G

Fairmont Hotel Macdonald 

Cuisine: Canadian
Booth Number: 46

Fantasia Caffe & Catering

Cuisine: Italian
Booth Number: 24

Fantasia Gelati

Cuisine: Italian
Booth Number: 26

Five Dragon Milkshakes

Cuisine: Vietnamese
Booth Number: 30

German Canadian Cultural Association

Cuisine: Canadian/German
Booth Number: 9

Hoang Long Casual Fare

Cuisine: Vietnamese
Booth Number: 43

Hoang Long Rice & Noodle Shop

Cuisine: Vietnamese 
Booth Number: 44

Hong Kong Bakery

Cuisine: Chinese
Booth Number: 25

I Love Bubble Tea

Cuisine: Chinese
Booth Number: 28

IRIE Foods

Cuisine: Jamaican
Booth Number:  34

IRIE Foods XPress

Cuisine: Jamaican 
Booth Number: A

Italian Bakery Edmonton

Cuisine: Italian
Booth Number: 42

Japanese Village

Cuisine: Japanese
Booth Number: 8

Joanne’s BBQ House

Cuisine: Filipino
Booth Number: K

Khazana

Cuisine: Indian
Booth Number: 5

Koutouki It’s All Greek To Me

Cuisine: Greek
Booth Number: 31

L’Espresso Café

Cuisine: Canadian
Booth Number: 39

Lemon Heaven

Cuisine: Beverage
Booth Number: 12

Little Bear Gelato

Cuisine: French
Booth Number: 33

Live Bowl’d

Cuisine: Canadian
Booth Number: 1

Miss Saigon Vietnamese Noodle House

Cuisine: Vietnamese
Booth Number: 22

Native Delights

Cuisine: Indigenous
Booth Number: E

New Orleans Shaved Ice

Cuisine: Canadian
Booth Number: 29

Normand’s Restaurant

Cuisine: Canadian
Booth Number: 7

North Fork Event Catering

Cuisine: Canadian
Booth Number: 32

Our Truck Is Your Truck

Cuisine: Canadian
Booth Number: D

Padmanadi Vegetarian Restaurant

Cuisine: Indonesian
Booth Number: 23

Panda Hut Express

Cuisine: Chinese
Booth Number: 21

Pi Kanté

Cuisine: Mexican
Booth Number: 10

Quick Meal Mediterranean Food

Cuisine: Turkish
Booth Number: H

Sir Winston’s Fish & Chips

Cuisine: United Kingdom
Booth Number: L

Smac & Cheese

Cuisine: Canadian
Booth Number: 6

Smokehouse BBQ

Cuisine: American
Booth Number: C

Snickerdoodle’s

Cuisine: American
Booth Number: B

SOHO Catering

Cuisine: Afghani
Booth Number: 11

The 3 Amigos Authentic Mexican Cuisine

Cuisine: Mexican
Booth Number: 37

The Banquet Drinkery

Cuisine: Canadian
Booth Number: 14

The Canadian Brewhouse

Cuisine: Canadian/Pub Grub
Booth Number: 4

The Cheesecake Cafe

Cuisine: Canadian
Booth Number: M

The Hat

Cuisine: Canadian
Booth Number: 13

The Hat On Wheels

Cuisine: Canadian
Booth Number: F

The Lingnan

Cuisine: Chinese
Booth Number: 35

Tokyo Noodle Shop

Cuisine: Japanese
Booth Number: 40

 

Taste of Edmonton

When: July 22, 2021, to August 1, 2021
Where: Churchill Square (100 Street and 102 A Avenue)
Tickets: Tickets for Taste of Edmonton can be found here.

