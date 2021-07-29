Alberta bucket list: 12 food and beverage experiences you need to try
Alberta is blessed with a nearly unmatchable number of delicious spots to dine, and there are tons of incredible eats for you to add to your bucket list.
From a beef jerky shop in the foothills to fondue in the Rockies, there are some spots all foodies must visit while in our province.
Here are 12 bucket list eats you’ve gotta try in Alberta.
Exotic meat at The Grizzly House
Where: Banff
An iconic establishment nestled in the heart of Banff, The Grizzly House is a rare treat where you have the option of ordering some of the wildest dishes you’ll ever find, from rattlesnake to ostrich to alligator. The fondue is ridiculously good, as is the French onion soup – and to top off your meal, try the chocolate fondue. The Grizzly House is a bit pricy and it’s best to make a reservation in advance, but my oh my, is it ever worth it for the taste and experience.
Address: 207 Banff Avenue, Banff
Phone: 403-762-4055
Meat from MEAT
Where: Edmonton
Located in Old Strathcona, MEAT serves up juicy, delicious dishes that border on legendary for their flavour. The Beef Brisket is mouth-watering, as are their BBQ Pork Ribs. Going with the one-pound brisket and full rack of ribs is a safe bet – you’re going to want leftovers. Their side dishes are delicious as well, with their mac and cheese or fries being the perfect complements.
Address: 8216 104th Street, Edmonton
Phone: 587-520-6338
Doughnuts from The Donut Mill
Where: Red Deer
This sweet spot in Red Deer is a must-hit destination for donut lovers. Plus, the building is in the shape of a windmill, and it’s hard to neither love nor miss. The Mill’s menu has dozens of doughnut flavours, with fan favourites like Oreo, Rolo, Apple Pie, and Rainbow Dip, just to name a few.
Address: 123 Leva Avenue, Red Deer County
Phone: 403-347-8904
Breakfast from the Chuckwagon Cafe
Where: Turner Valley
Saddle up and head to the Chuckwagon Cafe in Turner Valley for a breakfast like no other. With their big scrambles, pancakes, and eggs Benedicts, you can sit back and enjoy this western breakfast spot.
Address: 105 Sunset Boulevard NW, Turner Valley
Phone: 403-933-0003
Beef jerky from the Longview Jerky Shop
Where: Longview
Who doesn’t enjoy beef jerky? The Longview Beef Jerky Shop attracts people from all across Alberta with their honey garlic, original, and Szechuan shop staples. The little store’s door is usually constantly opening and closing, with people coming in to get their hands on some of this perfect road trip snack. It’s truly a bucket list spot you’ve got to try at least once.
Address: 148 Morrison Road, Longview
Phone: 403-558-3960
A burger and milkshake from Peter’s Drive-In
Where: Calgary, Edmonton, and Red Deer
Peter’s is practically an Alberta institution, and you’ve just got to try one of their burgers paired with a milkshake. With locations in Calgary, Edmonton, and Red Deer, Peter’s allows patrons to choose up to three of their many flavours for milkshakes, meaning that there are over 4,500 flavour combinations up for grabs to pair with one of their juicy burgers.
Address: 219 16th Avenue NE, Calgary
Phone: 403-277-2747
Address: 5151 Calgary Trail NW, Edmonton
Phone: 587-635-2986
Address: 131 Leva Avenue, Red Deer
Phone: 403-356-5803
Bagels from Rocky Mountain Bagel Company
Where: Canmore
A must-hit when travelling in the Rockies, this bagel shop in Canmore is a true delight. They have a ridiculous selection of bagels, and each order comes with heaps of fixings. It’s a whole meal in just a bagel.
Address: 102 830 8th (Main) Street, Canmore
Address: 101 1106 Bow Valley Trail, Canmore
Phone: 403-678-9968
Ginger Beef from The Silver Inn
Where: Calgary
If you’re a fan of Chinese cuisine, you’re going to want to try ginger beef straight from the source. Responsible for the creation of this iconic dish, The Silver Inn is also credited with taking delicious dishes such as grilled pork dumplings and chicken and cashew in yellow bean sauce and adapting the classic Chinese recipes to match locally available products.
Address: 2702 Centre Street N
Phone: 403-276-6711
Tea and treats at the Lake Agnes Tea House
Where: Lake Louise
This bucket list foodie spot requires you to take a short hike in the Rocky Mountains first, which, in our opinion, simply adds to the Alberta experience. Make the one-hour trek up to the Lake Agnes Tea House from Chateau Lake Louise and then treat yourself to a hot tea and a delicious pastry or lunch – you deserve it! Plus, the views from this spot are practically unparalleled.
Address: Lake Agnes, Lake Louise (a 3.7 km hike from the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise at 111 Lake Louise Drive)
Phone: 403-763-7242
Barbecue eats from Big Sky BBQ Pit
Where: Okotoks
Beef and other meats are an Alberta staple, so naturally barbecue makes the list of can’t-miss eats. Head to Big Sky BBQ Pit, just a 30-minute drive from downtown Calgary, for some amazing carnivorous dishes paired with sides like bacon jalapeño mac and cheese, scalloped cheddar bacon potatoes, and scratch-made cornbread.
Address: 306016 15th Street East, Okotoks
Phone: 403-938-0701
Comfort food from the Starlite Diner Car
Where: Bowden
Chances are, you’ve driven past this picture-perfect dining car on the QEII Highway, but have you stopped in? You won’t regret it after you try the Starlite Diner Car’s comfort food – and it’s a great opportunity to snap some old-school-style content for the ‘gram, too.
Address: 1 Heritage Drive, Bowden
Phone: 403-657-3503
Afternoon tea at one of the Fairmont hotels
Where: Banff, Calgary, Edmonton, Jasper, and Lake Louise
If you’re feelin’ a little fancy, look no further than the Fairmont hotels’ Afternoon Tea. Alberta’s five Fairmont properties each offer their own unique flair, but one thing they have in common is a scrumptious high tea. Featuring a variety of pastries, tea sandwiches, sweets and, of course, a specially curated tea selection, this dining event will make you feel like royalty.
Address: 133 9th Avenue SW, Calgary (Fairmont Palliser)
Phone: 403-260-1219
Address: 405 Spray Avenue, Banff (Fairmont Banff Springs)
Phone: 403-762-6860
Address: 111 Lake Louise Drive, Lake Louise (Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise)
Phone: 403-522-1601
Address: 10065 100th Street NW, Edmonton (Fairmont Hotel Macdonald)
Phone: 780-424-5181
Address: 1 Old Lodge Road, Jasper (Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge)
Phone: 780-852-3301