Alberta is blessed with a nearly unmatchable number of delicious spots to dine, and there are tons of incredible eats for you to add to your bucket list.

From a beef jerky shop in the foothills to fondue in the Rockies, there are some spots all foodies must visit while in our province.

Here are 12 bucket list eats you’ve gotta try in Alberta.

Exotic meat at The Grizzly House

Where: Banff

An iconic establishment nestled in the heart of Banff, The Grizzly House is a rare treat where you have the option of ordering some of the wildest dishes you’ll ever find, from rattlesnake to ostrich to alligator. The fondue is ridiculously good, as is the French onion soup – and to top off your meal, try the chocolate fondue. The Grizzly House is a bit pricy and it’s best to make a reservation in advance, but my oh my, is it ever worth it for the taste and experience.

Address: 207 Banff Avenue, Banff

Phone: 403-762-4055

Meat from MEAT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MEAT (@meat_yeg)

Where: Edmonton

Located in Old Strathcona, MEAT serves up juicy, delicious dishes that border on legendary for their flavour. The Beef Brisket is mouth-watering, as are their BBQ Pork Ribs. Going with the one-pound brisket and full rack of ribs is a safe bet – you’re going to want leftovers. Their side dishes are delicious as well, with their mac and cheese or fries being the perfect complements.

Address: 8216 104th Street, Edmonton

Phone: 587-520-6338

Doughnuts from The Donut Mill

Where: Red Deer

This sweet spot in Red Deer is a must-hit destination for donut lovers. Plus, the building is in the shape of a windmill, and it’s hard to neither love nor miss. The Mill’s menu has dozens of doughnut flavours, with fan favourites like Oreo, Rolo, Apple Pie, and Rainbow Dip, just to name a few.

Address: 123 Leva Avenue, Red Deer County

Phone: 403-347-8904

Breakfast from the Chuckwagon Cafe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chuckwagon Cafe (@thechuckwagoncafe)

Where: Turner Valley

Saddle up and head to the Chuckwagon Cafe in Turner Valley for a breakfast like no other. With their big scrambles, pancakes, and eggs Benedicts, you can sit back and enjoy this western breakfast spot.

Address: 105 Sunset Boulevard NW, Turner Valley

Phone: 403-933-0003

Beef jerky from the Longview Jerky Shop

Where: Longview

Who doesn’t enjoy beef jerky? The Longview Beef Jerky Shop attracts people from all across Alberta with their honey garlic, original, and Szechuan shop staples. The little store’s door is usually constantly opening and closing, with people coming in to get their hands on some of this perfect road trip snack. It’s truly a bucket list spot you’ve got to try at least once.

Address: 148 Morrison Road, Longview

Phone: 403-558-3960

A burger and milkshake from Peter’s Drive-In

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hannah Wong (@yyc.foodauditor)

Where: Calgary, Edmonton, and Red Deer

Peter’s is practically an Alberta institution, and you’ve just got to try one of their burgers paired with a milkshake. With locations in Calgary, Edmonton, and Red Deer, Peter’s allows patrons to choose up to three of their many flavours for milkshakes, meaning that there are over 4,500 flavour combinations up for grabs to pair with one of their juicy burgers.

Address: 219 16th Avenue NE, Calgary

Phone: 403-277-2747

Address: 5151 Calgary Trail NW, Edmonton

Phone: 587-635-2986

Address: 131 Leva Avenue, Red Deer

Phone: 403-356-5803

Bagels from Rocky Mountain Bagel Company

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rocky Mountain Bagel Co. (@rockymtnbagelco)

Where: Canmore

A must-hit when travelling in the Rockies, this bagel shop in Canmore is a true delight. They have a ridiculous selection of bagels, and each order comes with heaps of fixings. It’s a whole meal in just a bagel.

Address: 102 830 8th (Main) Street, Canmore

Address: 101 1106 Bow Valley Trail, Canmore

Phone: 403-678-9968

Ginger Beef from The Silver Inn

DuckDuckGo Unblock post DuckDuckGo blocked this Facebook post We blocked Facebook from tracking you when the page loaded. If you unblock this post, Facebook will know your activity. Learn More Unblock post

Where: Calgary

If you’re a fan of Chinese cuisine, you’re going to want to try ginger beef straight from the source. Responsible for the creation of this iconic dish, The Silver Inn is also credited with taking delicious dishes such as grilled pork dumplings and chicken and cashew in yellow bean sauce and adapting the classic Chinese recipes to match locally available products.

Address: 2702 Centre Street N

Phone: 403-276-6711

Tea and treats at the Lake Agnes Tea House

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie (@voiceunmuted)

Where: Lake Louise

This bucket list foodie spot requires you to take a short hike in the Rocky Mountains first, which, in our opinion, simply adds to the Alberta experience. Make the one-hour trek up to the Lake Agnes Tea House from Chateau Lake Louise and then treat yourself to a hot tea and a delicious pastry or lunch – you deserve it! Plus, the views from this spot are practically unparalleled.

Address: Lake Agnes, Lake Louise (a 3.7 km hike from the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise at 111 Lake Louise Drive)

Phone: 403-763-7242

Barbecue eats from Big Sky BBQ Pit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Sky BBQ (@big_sky_bbq)

Where: Okotoks

Beef and other meats are an Alberta staple, so naturally barbecue makes the list of can’t-miss eats. Head to Big Sky BBQ Pit, just a 30-minute drive from downtown Calgary, for some amazing carnivorous dishes paired with sides like bacon jalapeño mac and cheese, scalloped cheddar bacon potatoes, and scratch-made cornbread.

Address: 306016 15th Street East, Okotoks

Phone: 403-938-0701

Comfort food from the Starlite Diner Car

View this post on Instagram A post shared by It's me, is that you? (@xcnsnake)

Where: Bowden

Chances are, you’ve driven past this picture-perfect dining car on the QEII Highway, but have you stopped in? You won’t regret it after you try the Starlite Diner Car’s comfort food – and it’s a great opportunity to snap some old-school-style content for the ‘gram, too.

Address: 1 Heritage Drive, Bowden

Phone: 403-657-3503

Afternoon tea at one of the Fairmont hotels

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hawthorn Dining (@hawthorndiningroom)

Where: Banff, Calgary, Edmonton, Jasper, and Lake Louise

If you’re feelin’ a little fancy, look no further than the Fairmont hotels’ Afternoon Tea. Alberta’s five Fairmont properties each offer their own unique flair, but one thing they have in common is a scrumptious high tea. Featuring a variety of pastries, tea sandwiches, sweets and, of course, a specially curated tea selection, this dining event will make you feel like royalty.

Address: 133 9th Avenue SW, Calgary (Fairmont Palliser)

Phone: 403-260-1219

Address: 405 Spray Avenue, Banff (Fairmont Banff Springs)

Phone: 403-762-6860

Address: 111 Lake Louise Drive, Lake Louise (Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise)

Phone: 403-522-1601

Address: 10065 100th Street NW, Edmonton (Fairmont Hotel Macdonald)

Phone: 780-424-5181

Address: 1 Old Lodge Road, Jasper (Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge)

Phone: 780-852-3301

