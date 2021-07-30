Here's what the weather will look like in Edmonton this August long weekend

Got a lot of outdoor plans this August long weekend? If you lack an umbrella and are worried about some rainfall, you should be in the clear.

It’s 21ºC with a mix of sun and cloud in the city right now. Temperatures are expected to warm up to 29ºC this afternoon, with a 30% chance of showers to usher in the weekend.

Shaping up to be a scorcher, there is a heat warning in effect for the city throughout the weekend.

Saturday is set to reach a high of 31ºC with loads of sunshine and a clear, overnight low of 18ºC.

Sunday is the peak of the heat for the long weekend, climbing to 33ºC with an overnight low of 20ºC. If the mercury does get that high, it will break the record for August 1 set back in 2003 with 32.5ºC, according to Environment Canada records.

A mix of sun and cloud moves in for Monday, but the heat doesn’t go away, with a high of 32ºC and an overnight low of 22ºC. The high will also challenge the record for August 2 set in 2020 with 29.9ºC.

So lather up with lots of sunscreen this long weekend. You are going to need it, Edmonton.