8 of the best things to do in Edmonton this week: February 6 to 10

Things heat up in Edmonton this week between the forecast and the Oilers’ return to hockey after the NHL All-Star break. Soak up some sunshine and check out this list of the top things to do this week in Edmonton:

What: This tasty food festival in Old Strathcona is on until February 20. More businesses than ever are taking part this year (even a couple for your pets!) with feature items ranging from $5 to $10 that are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. Pick up your “passport” from one of the Sweet Treats locations, collect stickers, and enter to win some awesome local prizes.

When: February 4 to 20

Where: Old Strathcona, a map of participating businesses can be found here.

What: This week’s forecast makes it the perfect time to head to our local national park. Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, Elk Island National Park is well worth the short drive out there.

When: Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Free; Parks Canada pass is required to enter

What: Don’t leave making your Valentine’s Day plans until the last minute! From steak dinners to dreamy seafood spreads, we made a list of the best places to go for a multi-course Valentine’s Day dinner or specials in and around Edmonton. Single? No problem. We’ve got you covered here.

What: Edmonton director Kyle Edward Ball shot this horror film on a $15,000 budget in his childhood home on the north side of town. Released in select theatres in mid-January, this Home Alone meets Poltergeist flick quickly went viral online, and it has since grossed well over $1 million. Skinamarink is about to hit streaming platforms and will make for a cozy, creepy night inside.

When: Streaming February 2 on Shudder

Cost: Free with a Shudder subscription

Book time at a nearby dog park

What: Book a private off-leash park in a peaceful, secure setting to spend some quality time with your dog. We have a map of some of the best private off-leash parks around Edmonton here.

Where: Varies

Cost: Varies

What: The Muttart Conservatory is a classic winter escape. Right now, a huge Earth is currently floating high above the feature pyramid, titled “Gaia,” which is a touring artwork by UK-based artist Luke Jerram, who is known globally for his large-scale public artworks, including the Museum of the Moon, which was on exhibit at the Muttart back in 2018.

When: Now until February 26, 2023

Where: Muttart Conservatory (9626 – 96A Street)

Cost: Varies, tickets can be found here

What: Edmonton is blessed with tons of great brews to enjoy, so check out the various breweries YEG has to offer and enjoy some flights and good eats this February. Expand that palate!

Where: Various locations

Cost: Varies

What: Chiseled, Edmonton’s International Ice Competition, recently finished its carving portion, and now organizers want the public to vote for their favourite displays. A snail vs. a dragon, two fists emerging from DNA strands, and a delicate butterfly perched on a frozen flower are just a few of the sculptures to see.

Where: 10220 104 Avenue

Cost: Free