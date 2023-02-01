Here are some of the best private off-leash dog parks around Edmonton (MAP)

Off-leash parks are a great place for your pup to run around and let off some steam. But let’s face it: not every dog is cut out for these spaces. Luckily, for those dogs who like to wander or have some anti-social tendencies, the Edmonton area is home to a plethora of private off-leash parks.

As well as being great places to spend some time alone, they’re awesome spots for a doggy playdate with friends.

Here are the five best privately owned parks around Edmonton:

Awesome Pawsome Ranch

With its 3.5 acres of well-maintained space southwest of Edmonton, this park offers everything your dog needs for a fun time. Featuring a wide-open field, trees, and play equipment, it’s no surprise that bookings for this place fill up fast. In case you miss out on the large park, there is another 1.5-acre park on-site.

Where: 27317 Township Rd 514, Spruce Grove

Cost: $15 per hour

How to book: Bookings are made on the park’s Facebook page

DogLandia Boarding and Training

There is SO much to do in this three-acre park near New Sarepta, southeast of Edmonton. At the back of the park, you can find a fenced-off swimming hole for those who enjoy the water. Other attractions in this park include hay bales (which make for great photo ops), agility equipment, and a shelter to keep humans warm during cold spells.

Where: 49369 AB-21, Leduc County

Cost: $15 per hour

How to book: Bookings can be made online here

Laneway Getaway Private Dog Park

An enchanting forest adventure for you and your furry friends! A big shelter with benches and a wood-burning stove is included in this 1.5-acre area so you can stay warm and cozy while your dog runs off some energy. Another adorable feature of this place is that a portion of the park’s revenue is donated to nearby animal rescue groups.

Where: 26127 Township Rd 514, Spruce Grove, AB

Cost: $20 per hour

How to book: Bookings can be made online here

Bear Park

A paradise for the fetchers and frisbee dogs in your life. Bear Park is a well-fenced, wide-open field clocking in at three acres and is located just north of the city. Forgot poop bags? No problem! Everything you need, including toys, can be found in this park.

Where: Five minutes west of Gibbons

Cost: $10 per hour (prices on the Sniffspot site are shown in USD)

How to book: Bookings can be made through Sniffspot

Snoop n Sniff

This park, one of the largest on the list, is five minutes west of Stony Plain and well worth the drive. Given its size of four acres, your dog will have enough space to be himself among the trees, pathways, and views.

Where: Near Carvel

Cost: $9 per hour (prices on the Sniffspot site are shown in USD)

How to book: Bookings can be made through Sniffspot