7 things to do this weekend in Edmonton: November 12 to 14

Another weekend is within our grasp, and it’s supposed to be a nice one, Edmonton. Why not spend it checking out some fun things to do in our city?

From dusting off your cowboy boots for an event at Rogers Place to taking in some world-class soccer fun at Commonwealth Stadium, get out there and make the most of this fine November weekend in Edmonton.

What: For the first time in its history, Fort Edmonton Park is keeping its doors open into the fall season. Explore life through the diversity of First Nations and Métis peoples at Fort Edmonton Park’s new signature exhibit: The Indigenous Peoples Experience.

When: November 13 and 14

Time: Saturdays and Sunday from 12 to 4 pm

Where: Fort Edmonton Park (11455 87 Avenue NW, Edmonton)

Cost: $12-$20, purchase online

What: Be amazed at the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. It’s a relaxing, insightful and beautiful experience and a lovely thing to do on a November day in Edmonton.

When: Open year-round

Time: Monday to Wednesday 10 am to 5 pm, Thursday 10 am to 10 pm, Friday 10 am to 5 pm, Saturday/Sunday 9 am to 5 pm

Where: Muttart Conservatory (9626 96A Street, Edmonton)

Cost: $7.75-$14.95, purchase online

What: If you want to brave the chilly temperatures and enjoy some world-class soccer, now is your chance! If not, we suggest you hit up one of the many great sports bars in our city to cheer on Canada as they face Costa Rica on Friday.

When: November 12

Where: Commonwealth Stadium

Tickets: $20, tickets can be found here

What: The PBR 2021 Canada Cup Series showcases Canada’s top cowboys and some of the top PBR international athletes as they battle the rankest bucking bulls.

When: November 13, 14

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Place (10220 – 104 Avenue, Edmonton)

Cost: $97-$241, purchase online

What: If you’re looking for a good laugh, this could be a great option. The Grindstone is putting on a satirical musical about Premier Kenney’s “best summer ever,” set as an end-of-year university party. A political humorous play? We are sold on that!

When: November 10-21

Where: 8406 Rue Marie-Anne Gaboury (91 Street)

Tickets: $30+, can be found here

What: Enjoy one of the most iconic albums of all time with a laser show of Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon at the Zeidler Dome at the Telus World of Science. Good tunes and flashy vibrant lights — now that’s a good Friday night and a great thing to do this weekend in Edmonton.

When: November 12

Where: 11211 142 Street NW

Cost: $14.95, tickets can be found here

What: Get a head start on some holiday shopping at the Christmas edition of The Market off Whyte. Offering an exciting mix of fine arts, home decor, gifts for every occasion, crafts, acrylic, oil paintings, sculpture, hand blown glass beadwork, pottery, baskets, furniture, clothing and more, you’ll surely find something for your loved ones, and maybe grab something for yourself too.

When: November 13

Where: 8426 Gateway Boulevard, Edmonton

Cost: Free