A restaurant known for its massive burgers is opening an Edmonton location

A restaurant just outside of Edmonton that is known for its massive burgers is set to open its first location in the city.

Jack’s Burger Shack in St. Albert has been in business for nearly a decade and will be opening its first Edmonton restaurant in the downtown core at 10354 Jasper Avenue.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacks Burger Shack (@jacksburgershack)

Jack’s currently has nearly a dozen burgers to choose from on its menu, and they are all monster sizes. We love to see it!

Their poutine and shakes are definitely something to write home about too.

We’ll keep you up to date on when the store is set to open its doors. Until then, a little road trip to St. Albert may be in order for their delicious burgers, don’t you think?