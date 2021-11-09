NewsSportsSoccer

Tickets are still available for FIFA World Cup qualifying games in Edmonton

|
Nov 9 2021, 11:10 pm
Canada Soccer/Flickr

Good news for soccer fans in Edmonton. There are still thousands of tickets available for Canada’s World Cup Qualifiers at Commonwealth Stadium.

At the end of October, it was announced that 70,000 more tickets were going on sale for the games due to skyrocketing demand.

More tickets are still trickling out, with thousands available for this Friday’s game as the Canadian men’s national team faces Costa Rica.

Tickets start at just $20.

Ticketmaster

The Canadian men’s team will also face Mexico on November 16.

Canada enters the games in third place among eight teams in its qualifying pool. The top three teams qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

Canada has not qualified for the World Cup since 1986.

Laine MitchellLaine Mitchell
