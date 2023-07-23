12 fantastic things to do this week in Edmonton: July 24 to 28

Edmonton may be a winter city overall, but we certainly know how to make the most out of our gorgeous summers.

From K-Days to the taste of Edmonton and beyond, check out 12 fantastic things happening in Edmonton this week.

What: Edmonton’s best-known summer festival, K-Days, is finally here and will feature 10 action-packed days of music concerts, fun fair rides and games, unique experiences, food and drink events, shopping, and more from July 21 to 30. It’s always a great time!

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre — 7515 118th Avenue NW

When: July 21 to 31

Tickets: $15 adult gate admission; get them here

What: The Taste of Edmonton, Western Canada’s largest food festival, is finally back! The massively popular summer foodie festival takes place from July 20 to 30, with free admission, beer gardens, and some of the best grub YEG has to offer all in one place.

Where: July 20 to 30

When: Churchill Square

Tickets: Get food tickets here

What: For the 10 days spanning Edmonton’s biggest festival, you can enjoy free concerts with incredible acts such as Three Days Grace, Tegan & Sara, Quiet Riot, and much more. Check here for the K-Days free concert lineup.

When: July 21 to 30

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre — 7515 118th Avenue NW

What: You can immerse yourself in a massive and frightening outdoor escape room this summer at Fort Edmonton Park. Where Dark Things Dwell is the newest interactive experience where you and three others must search for clues and solve puzzles in order to lift an ancient curse that has driven the villagers of Edmonton to madness. Games occur at night with masked live actors in the shadowy confines of the park’s historic buildings.

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

When: July 6 to September 24, Thursday to Sunday evenings

Cost: $30 each; get them here