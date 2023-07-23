12 fantastic things to do this week in Edmonton: July 24 to 28

Edmonton may be a winter city overall, but we certainly know how to make the most out of our gorgeous summers.
From K-Days to the taste of Edmonton and beyond, check out 12 fantastic things happening in Edmonton this week.
What: Edmonton’s best-known summer festival, K-Days, is finally here and will feature 10 action-packed days of music concerts, fun fair rides and games, unique experiences, food and drink events, shopping, and more from July 21 to 30. It’s always a great time!
Where: Edmonton Expo Centre — 7515 118th Avenue NW
When: July 21 to 31
Tickets: $15 adult gate admission; get them here
What: The Taste of Edmonton, Western Canada’s largest food festival, is finally back! The massively popular summer foodie festival takes place from July 20 to 30, with free admission, beer gardens, and some of the best grub YEG has to offer all in one place.
Where: July 20 to 30
When: Churchill Square
Tickets: Get food tickets here
What: For the 10 days spanning Edmonton’s biggest festival, you can enjoy free concerts with incredible acts such as Three Days Grace, Tegan & Sara, Quiet Riot, and much more. Check here for the K-Days free concert lineup.
When: July 21 to 30
Where: Edmonton Expo Centre — 7515 118th Avenue NW
@fortedmontonpark/Instagram
What: You can immerse yourself in a massive and frightening outdoor escape room this summer at Fort Edmonton Park. Where Dark Things Dwell is the newest interactive experience where you and three others must search for clues and solve puzzles in order to lift an ancient curse that has driven the villagers of Edmonton to madness. Games occur at night with masked live actors in the shadowy confines of the park’s historic buildings.
Where: Fort Edmonton Park
When: July 6 to September 24, Thursday to Sunday evenings
Cost: $30 each; get them here
What: This Thursday, you can enjoy some beer and incredible food while riding the streetcar atop the High Level Bridge. The Common is back with its eighth annual Street Car event, and tickets are already selling quickly.
When: Every Thursday from May 26 until October 26, 2023
Where: 9910 109th Street
Cost: $59.77; buy tickets here
What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this week.
When: Hours vary throughout the week
Where: West Edmonton Mall
Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here
What: The third Alberta Avenue Night Market takes place July 24 and 25, and this is the special K-Days edition. Each family-friendly and inclusive market offers different vendors, entertainment, and community partners to check out. There will be tons of vendors to grab a bite to eat, explore local spots, and sit and relax with friends.
When: July 24 and 25
Where: Edmonton Expo Centre — 7515 118th Avenue NW
Love Pro Wrestling
What: Love Pro Wrestling returns to the Rec Room South Edmonton for its seventh live event of 2023! This will be a fun and exciting night of pro wrestling you simply won’t find anywhere else.
When: July 28 at 7 pm
Where: The Rec Room — 1725 99th Street NW
Cost: Tickets cost $33.28 each
What: Fort Edmonton Park is the largest living history museum in Canada, and it’s the perfect weekend activity. Visitors can experience the history of Edmonton before their very eyes, with a recreation of a fort from 1846 that was on the grounds during that time period to streets detailing each time period from 1885 to 1920.
Where: Fort Edmonton Park
When: Wednesday through Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm
Cost: $26.20 adult admission; tickets here
What: Be amazed at the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. Right now, a massive display of custom Lego works will be on display all summer at the Muttart Conservatory, including a 24-foot-long model of the High Level Bridge. It’s a relaxing, insightful, and beautiful experience and a lovely thing to do this week in Edmonton.
When: Now until August 25
Where: Muttart Conservatory
Cost: Regular adult admission ($14.95)
What: Edmonton is blessed with tons of great brews to enjoy, so check out the various breweries in YEG and enjoy some flights and good eats this summer. Happy Beer Street on 99th Street is home to SEVEN incredible breweries you can check out. Expand that palate!
What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished!
When: Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm
Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton
Cost: $14; purchase online