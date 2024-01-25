10 incredible things to do in Edmonton this weekend: January 26 to 28

We’re heading into the final weekend of January, and with double-digit temperatures in the forecast, it’s the perfect time to get out and enjoy all of the fantastic things happening around Edmonton.

From a wicked winter music festival to cheap movies to an evening at Rogers Place, here’s our roundup of 10 things to do around YEG this weekend.

You might also like: The Muttart Conservatory is going prehistoric with a huge dinosaur display

Connor McDavid may need to rock a grill if the Oilers' win streak hits 20

9 Valentine's Day dates I want my boyfriend to take me on in Edmonton

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton Oilers (@edmontonoilers)

What: The Oilers are ON FIRE right now, and you can cheer them on at home this weekend as they take on the Nashville Predators!

When: January 27 at 2 pm

Where: Rogers Place

Cost: Varies; get tickets here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Royal Alberta Museum (@royal_alberta_museum)

What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections. With its archaeology, Indigenous studies, work-life industry sections, and Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you, it’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton this week!

When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday, from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW

Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Winterruption YEG (@winterruptyeg)

What: Winterruption YEG is a multi-venue music and arts festival taking place across multiple locations in downtown Edmonton this weekend. In addition to inside events with some fantastic headliners, Winterruption features a number of free outdoor activities in the downtown core.

When: January 24 to 28

Where: Multiple venues

Cost: $69 for a wristband, or find individual show tickets here

What: Movies for just $2.99 are playing this January at Cineplex theatres across Canada, running every Saturday morning throughout the month. This weekend, Studio Ghibli’s Spirited Away will be the big-screen bargain. The full list of screening times and films is available on the Cineplex website.

When: Saturday, January 26

Where: Various Cineplex locations

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ACC Edmonton Ice Wall (@yegicewall)

What: The Edmonton ice climbing wall is the perfect chance for you to try your hand at ice climbing, with equipment rentals offered and orientations available for beginners. It’s a winter activity usually found in the Rockies, right in our own backyard.

When: January 19 to mid-March

Where: Fan Park at the ICE District — 10104 104th Avenue NW

Cost: $21 daily drop-in rate; pre-book here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market (@strathconamarket)

What: There’s no better start to your Saturday morning than a trip to the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market or any of the other incredible markets Edmonton is home to. Grab a coffee, browse through the stalls, pick up a home-baked treat, and take a morning stroll down Whyte Avenue when you’re all finished up.

When: Saturdays from 8 am to 3 pm

Where: 10310 83rd Avenue NW

Admission: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chinatown Dining Week 2024 (@eatyegchinatown)



What: There are mouth-watering deals to be had all over Chinatown during Edmonton Chinatown Dining Week. Whether you’re looking to dive into some hot pot or hoping for an inflation-friendly takeout option, this week is the perfect chance to take in all that this historic neighbourhood has to offer.

When: January 18 to 28, 2024

Where: Various restaurants in Chinatown; check here for the menu

Cost: $10 or $20 dining specials available

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Muttart Conservatory (@muttartconservatory)

What: Be amazed at the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. It’s a relaxing, insightful, and beautiful experience, making for the perfect outing during the winter months in Edmonton!

When: Open 10 am to 5 pm Friday through Tuesday, 10 am to 9 pm Wednesdays and Thursdays

Where: Muttart Conservatory

Cost: Regular adult admission ($14.95)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Explore Edmonton (@exploreedmonton)

What: Lace up those skates and wear your warmest winter jacket. Skating during the winter is perfect, and there are several spots across Edmonton to do just that. It’s some of the best fun you can have during the winter in the city, and skate rentals are free at a few City locations!

Where: Various locations

Tickets: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Campio Brewing Co. (@campiobrewing)

What: Edmonton is blessed with tons of great brews to enjoy, so check out the various breweries in YEG and enjoy some flights and warm eats this weekend. Happy Beer Street on 99th Street is home to SEVEN incredible breweries you can check out. Expand. That. Palate!

Where: Various breweries across Edmonton