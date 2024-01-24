SportsHockeyOilers

Connor McDavid may need to rock a grill if the Oilers' win streak hits 20

Jan 24 2024, 4:24 pm
Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports

Evander Kane isn’t forgetting what is needed from his teammates if the Edmonton Oilers’ win streak hits 20 games.

Though there is still plenty of work to do, hitting the 20-game mark doesn’t feel out of the question for the Oilers, who are currently riding a 14-game win streak and have won 22 of their last 25.

In the Oilers previous win streak, one in which they hit eight straight, Kane told the Snipes & Stripes podcast that he made a bet with his teammates earlier in the season, saying that if they won five straight, he would wear a Rolex on each wrist in warmups. Sure enough, the Oilers rifled off five in a row, and Kane held true to his word. He also let it be known that if they were ever to reach 20 straight, we’d see something similar from Connor McDavid, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and Zach Hyman.


Daily Hive’s Preston Hodgkinson asked Kane after last night’s win over the Columbus Blue Jackets if the bet was still on the table for those three. It seems that while wearing Rolex’s may not be in store for them, we could soon see a much different look for McDavid.

“Actually [McDavid] has to wear a grill,” said a laughing Kane. “He might want to go to the dentist now, just in case we get there. We’ll see.”


The Oilers were able to defeat the Blue Jackets by a 4-1 final last night, and now have just two games remaining on their schedule before heading into the All-Star break. First up will be a game tomorrow night versus the injury-riddled Chicago Blackhawks, while the second and final outing will see them go up against the Nashville Predators on Saturday afternoon.

