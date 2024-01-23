9 Valentine's Day dates I want my boyfriend to take me on in Edmonton

Here’s a list of all the date ideas we think boyfriends should be taking note of this Valentine’s Day in Edmonton.

The Edmonton ice climbing wall is the perfect chance for you to try your hand at ice climbing, with equipment rentals offered and orientations available for beginners. It’s a winter activity usually found in the Rockies, right in our own backyard.

Snow sculptures, fire sculptures, skating, live music, and more. The Silver Skate Festival is the city’s longest-running winter festival and is a great spot to kick back and relax with your boyfriend this Valentine’s Day.

This one is always a cute thing to do for Valentine’s Day, and we have plenty of coverage of perfect restaurants to hit up in Edmonton. A morning meal or a night out with your loved one is a great way to score some points with your partner. It’s simply the thought that counts!

Get into some gaming at the Rec Room in either South Edmonton Common or West Edmonton Mall, and get into that competitive spirit as you try to whoop your boyfriend at a game or two. If you are feeling adventurous, try axe throwing, bowling, or some simulators.

Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections. Its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and life sciences will wow you about the planet’s past and present-day species. There’s nothing like learning something new on Valentine’s Day!

It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation in the middle of February when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides, or just relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this Valentine’s Day if you ask us.

Edmonton is blessed with tons of great brews to enjoy, so check out the various breweries YEG is blessed to have and enjoy some flights and good eats this Valentine’s Day. Expand that palate!

Head down to IKEA, where you and your Valentine can enjoy two delicious three-course meals for just $34.99. When you’re finished, browse the showroom for a while — it sounds like a fun time to us!

A date at the Muttart Conservatory is always romantic, with more than 700 species of plants in three climate-regulated biomes. Plus, with Valentine’s Day falling on a Wednesday (adult-only night), you can take in all of the pyramid’s stunning displays while sipping on a cocktail or two. You honestly can’t go wrong!