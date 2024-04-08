These are the 10 most expensive homes for sale right now in Edmonton

Do you have a cool $6 million burning a hole in your pocket? Congratulations, you can afford Edmonton’s most expensive home listed on the market right now — with an extra $100,000 to spare.

These are the 10 most expensive houses currently for sale in Edmonton, from a luxurious downtown condo to a home that looks like a backdrop on Real Housewives.

Asking price: $3,100,000

Two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo

3,315 square feet

Asking price: $3,199,999

Five-bedroom, five-bathroom home

4,714 square feet

Asking price: $3,350,000

Four-bedroom, five-bathroom home

4,158 square feet

You might also like: Patio season: Edmonton's in for a treat with a 20°C warm-up this week

4 can't-miss food events happening this week in Edmonton

Evan Bouchard surpasses Coffey for new Oilers franchise record

Asking price: $3,498,000

Four-bedroom, four-bathroom home

5,059 square feet

Asking price: $3,995,000

Five-bedroom, four-bathroom home

5,273 square feet

Asking price: $4,000,000

Seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom home

9,633 square feet

Asking price: $4,300,000

Six-bedroom, five-bathroom home

4,682 square feet

Asking price: $4,688,000

Five-bedroom, five-bathroom home

5,242 square feet

Asking price: $5,499,900

Five-bedroom, five-bathroom home

5,177 square feet