These are the 10 most expensive homes for sale right now in Edmonton
Apr 8 2024, 5:37 pm
Do you have a cool $6 million burning a hole in your pocket? Congratulations, you can afford Edmonton’s most expensive home listed on the market right now — with an extra $100,000 to spare.
These are the 10 most expensive houses currently for sale in Edmonton, from a luxurious downtown condo to a home that looks like a backdrop on Real Housewives.
5301 – 10360 102nd Street NW
- Asking price: $3,100,000
- Two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo
- 3,315 square feet
4129 Cameron Heights Point NW
- Asking price: $3,199,999
- Five-bedroom, five-bathroom home
- 4,714 square feet
12511 Grand View Drive NW
- Asking price: $3,350,000
- Four-bedroom, five-bathroom home
- 4,158 square feet
11 Wellington Crescent NW
- Asking price: $3,498,000
- Four-bedroom, four-bathroom home
- 5,059 square feet
9020 Valleyview Drive NW
- Asking price: $3,995,000
- Five-bedroom, four-bathroom home
- 5,273 square feet
484 – 52304 Range Road 233
- Asking price: $4,000,000
- Seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom home
- 9,633 square feet
8602 Saskatchewan Drive NW
- Asking price: $4,300,000
- Six-bedroom, five-bathroom home
- 4,682 square feet
99 Westbrook Drive NW
- Asking price: $4,688,000
- Five-bedroom, five-bathroom home
- 5,242 square feet
19103 Ellerslie Road SW
- Asking price: $5,499,900
- Five-bedroom, five-bathroom home
- 5,177 square feet
9610 167th Street SW
- Asking price: $5,999,000
- Four-bedroom, three-bathroom home
- 3,197 square feet