These are the 10 most expensive homes for sale right now in Edmonton

Apr 8 2024, 5:37 pm
Ryan B. Debler/Rimrock │ Real Estate Re/Max Elite/Zoocasa

Do you have a cool $6 million burning a hole in your pocket? Congratulations, you can afford Edmonton’s most expensive home listed on the market right now — with an extra $100,000 to spare.

These are the 10 most expensive houses currently for sale in Edmonton, from a luxurious downtown condo to a home that looks like a backdrop on Real Housewives.

5301 – 10360 102nd Street NW

McLeod Realty & Management LTD/Zoocasa

  • Asking price: $3,100,000
  • Two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo
  • 3,315 square feet

4129 Cameron Heights Point NW

expensive homes edmonton

MaxWell Polaris/Zoocasa

  • Asking price: $3,199,999
  • Five-bedroom, five-bathroom home
  • 4,714 square feet

12511 Grand View Drive NW

A Look Inside: One of most expensive homes for sale in Edmonton for $4.3M (PHOTOS)

Kerri-lyn A. Holland/Zoocasa

  • Asking price: $3,350,000
  • Four-bedroom, five-bathroom home
  • 4,158 square feet

11 Wellington Crescent NW

Century 21 Masters/Zoocasa

  • Asking price: $3,498,000
  • Four-bedroom, four-bathroom home
  • 5,059 square feet

9020 Valleyview Drive NW

Kerri-lyn A. Holland/Zoocasa

  • Asking price: $3,995,000
  • Five-bedroom, four-bathroom home
  • 5,273 square feet

484 – 52304 Range Road 233

Sweetly/Zoocasa

  • Asking price: $4,000,000
  • Seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom home
  • 9,633 square feet

8602 Saskatchewan Drive NW

expensive homes edmonton

Zoocasa

  • Asking price: $4,300,000
  • Six-bedroom, five-bathroom home
  • 4,682 square feet

99 Westbrook Drive NW

Re/Max Elite/Zoocasa

  • Asking price: $4,688,000
  • Five-bedroom, five-bathroom home
  • 5,242 square feet

19103 Ellerslie Road SW

You could own a $5.5M mansion in Edmonton that sits on two acres of land

Ryan B. Debler/Rimrock Real Estate

  • Asking price: $5,499,900
  • Five-bedroom, five-bathroom home
  • 5,177 square feet

9610 167th Street SW

expensive homes edmonton

Re/Max River City/Zoocasa

  • Asking price: $5,999,000
  • Four-bedroom, three-bathroom home
  • 3,197 square feet
Allison StephenAllison Stephen
