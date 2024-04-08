4 Edmonton food events happening this week: April 8 to 14

It’s a new week, spring is in the air, and we’re ready to check out some delicious foodie events.

Edmonton has plenty going on this week, including a five-course maple dinner and a huge festival dedicated to Filipino cuisine.

If you’re looking to pack your week with some delicious foodie fun, here are some of the best food events to check out in YEG this week.

A month-long celebration of Filipino cuisine will return to Edmonton and across Canada in April. Participating restaurants will serve prix fixe menus showcasing authentic dishes, ingredients, and the culinary expertise of Filipino chefs.

When: April 2024

Where: Various locations in Edmonton

The Bountiful Farmers’ Market has many local vendors, and it’s the perfect place to stock up on locally grown produce, baked goods, and more.

When: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday

Where: 3696 97th Street NW, Edmonton

Check out the Sugar Shack Dinner

Enjoy a five-course maple-themed meal at Café Bicyclette. With dishes such as maple baked beans and chorizo, maple chipotle duck and maple bread pudding, it couldn’t get much sweeter

When: April 12 and 13, 2024

Where: Café Bicyclette – 8627 91th Street, Edmonton

Price: $97.18 per person; buy tickets here

Get the week off to a great start with Wednesday Night Trivia.

Bring a group of friends and test your music and general knowledge for a chance to get your hands on some pretty sweet prizes.

When: Every Wednesday in March

Where: The Canadian Brewhouse – 15513 37th Street NW, Edmonton