Evan Bouchard surpasses Coffey for new Oilers franchise record

Evan Bouchard sits alone in the Edmonton Oilers record book after his game-winning goal against the Calgary Flames on Saturday night.

The 24-year-old blasted home his 17th goal of the season in the third period against the Flames to give Edmonton a 3-2 lead. The goal wound up being Bouchard’s seventh game-winner of the season, surpassing Paul Coffey’s previous franchise record of six set during the 1984-85 season.

Evan Bouchard let's it fly! 💣 Watch the 3rd period between the Flames and Oilers live on Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+. pic.twitter.com/TL7rq6h15n — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 7, 2024

It’s been that kind of year for Bouchard, who has smashed all his previous career highs this season with 17 goals, 62 assists and 79 points. Among those game-winning goals are two OT winners, one of which made history against the Montreal Canadiens in January to give the Oilers their first-ever 10-game winning streak.

A BOUCH BOMB FOR THE WIN! 💥 The @EdmontonOilers set a franchise record with their @SUBWAYCanada OT winner. pic.twitter.com/61l2WlgZZs — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 14, 2024

Bouchard’s next point will make him the first Oilers defenceman to eclipse the 80-point mark in a single season since Paul Coffey hit an eye-popping 138 in 1986-87. Safe to say that the former 2018 first-round pick is walking on hallowed ground when it comes to Edmonton’s history of offensive defencemen.

That might not be it for Bouchard this season either. As it stands, those two OT winners are tied for the most by an Oilers defenceman in a single season, with the next making him tied for second all-time among all Edmonton players, regardless of position.

BOUCH BOMB 💣 Evan Bouchard scores the @SUBWAYCanada OT winner for the Oilers! pic.twitter.com/QtWMjakNpX — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 17, 2024

With six games left on Edmonton’s regular season schedule, Bouchard ranks third among NHL defencemen in points and is fifth in goals. It’s also notable to point out that this type of production has continued into the playoffs for him as he led all NHL defencemen in postseason scoring last season with 17 points in just 12 games.

As nominees are announced for the NHL Awards, it shouldn’t surprise anybody to hear Bouchard’s name be called as a finalist for this year’s Norris Trophy.