Patio season: Edmonton's in for a treat with a 20°C warm-up this week

It’s starting to feel like summer is around the corner, with Edmonton due for a 20°C warm-up later this week.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), tonight’s low of -2°C will be the chilliest point of the week, and it looks like temperatures won’t dip below zero again for a while.

This week’s highs will remain in the double digits, and overnight lows in YEG will hover a little above freezing.

However, the high point of the week will come on Friday, with nothing but sunshine and a high of 18°C predicted for the city.

That’s a 20°C difference between the high and low points of the week. What a spectacular way to end the week!

Saturday will be nearly as warm, with a high of 16°C forecast.

Could summer finally be on the way? Perhaps. But knowing Alberta, we’ll get at least one more dump of snow before the May Long Weekend.

So, bust out the shorts and let’s hope the patios are open this weekend because there is truly no better end to the week than spending it out in the sunshine!