10 fantastic things to do this week in Edmonton: May 2 to 8

It is May and my oh my, Edmonton, there sure are so many things to do this week to keep us entertained and occupied this month.

What are they, you ask?

Well, you can take in the Oilers as they start the playoffs, check out a Billy Talent concert, a huge LEGO animal exhibit at the Edmonton Valley Zoo and so much more. So let’s get the party started this week, alright!

You might also like: The world's largest perogy is in Canada and it's a must-see this summer

We stayed in Fantasyland Hotel in West Edmonton Mall and the theme rooms are WILD (PHOTOS)

A Look Inside: A $1M downtown Edmonton penthouse with Rogers Place views (PHOTOS)

What: The Nature Connects exhibit at the Edmonton Valley Zoo is offering up some stunning sculptures made entirely out of the classic toys by acclaimed artist Sean Kenney. It’s been wowing audiences at botanical gardens, zoos, arboretums, and science centers around the world since 2012, so you don’t want to miss out on this!

When: May 7 to September 4

Where: 13315 Buena Vista Road (Edmonton Valley Zoo)

Cost: $15.95 for general admission

Billy Talent

What: With support from very special guests PUP + NOBRO, the tour comes on the heels of the forthcoming album Crisis of Faith.

When: May 3

Where: Edmonton Convention Centre, 9797 Jasper Ave. NW, Edmonton

Cost: $39- $179; tickets can be found here

What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections, from its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you. It’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton this spring; a new exhibit called “Drive: Reimagining the Ride” has just opened, too.

When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW

Cost: $10-$21; tickets can be found here

What: Welcome Shakey Graves with special guests BEGONIA to the Winspear Centre and enjoy his music that combines blues, folk, country, and rock and roll. Sounds like a party to us!

When: May 7

Where: Winspear Centre

Cost: $45-$62; tickets can be found here

What: Cheer on FC Edmonton as it welcomes Cavalry FC to Clarke Stadium. If you are itching to catch a game you better go to this one — FC Edmonton won’t be back in town until May 22.

When: May 6

Where: Clarke Stadium, 11000 Stadium Road NW, Edmonton

Cost: $15-$40; tickets can be found here

What: The Oilers are in the playoffs and face off against the LA Kings this week in what will surely be a wild week of hockey. If you can’t afford tickets to games at Rogers Place or want to watch them when they are on the road in LA this week, don’t you worry. The Oilers have unveiled plans for ICE District viewing parties for the playoffs. Gah, we just love Edmonton!

When: May 2, 4

Where: Rogers Place Arena

Cost: $274-$1,000+; tickets can be found here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by West Edmonton Mall (@official_wem)

What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or just relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this week.

When: Hours vary throughout the week

Where: West Edmonton Mall

Cost: $40-$54; tickets can be found here

What: Be amazed at the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. It’s a relaxing, insightful, and beautiful experience. In addition, the new exhibit, Signs of Spring: Year of the Garden, will surely get you in the spring mindset.

When: Open year-round

Time: From Monday to Tuesday, 10 am to 5 pm, Wednesday and Thursday, 10 am to 9 pm, Friday, Saturdays and Sundays, 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Muttart Conservatory (9626 96A Street, Edmonton)

Cost: $7.75-$14.95, purchase online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joelle Burke (@joelleblaiseburke)

What: Get into some gaming at the Rec Room in either South Edmonton Common or West Edmonton Mall; it’s perfect for post-work stress relief. If you are feeling adventurous, try out axe throwing, bowling, or some simulators. Have a little fun this week. You deserve it!

When: Hours vary for each location

Where: 1725 99th Street NW Edmonton, Unit 2065, 8882 170th Street NW Edmonton

Cost: Varies for gaming, axe throwing, bowling.

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta, and check out the new exhibit Tiffany Shaw: Edmonton River Valley. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished too!

When: Wednesday to Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm, Thursdays are 11 am to 7 pm

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

Cost: $14, purchase online