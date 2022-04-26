Living in downtown Edmonton is a right of passage for many of us, and this fancy $1 million penthouse is offering some of the best views out there.

So if you got a little over a million bucks to spend, this Zoocasa listing could be the place for you!

Boasting two bedrooms and two bathrooms across it’s more than 2,300 square feet, this two-storey penthouse in Excelsior Lofts is just mere steps away from the ICE District.

It’s a spacious corner unit with north and east exposures, perfect for when you have friends or family over and want some of the best views of the downtown core and of course, Rogers Place Arena.

Peep that elegant tiger wood spiral staircase from the main floor leading to the upstairs. How lux!

The tiger wood carries on throughout the home and check out those soaring 20-ft ceilings in the living room, OOOF!

The custom kitchen is a dream for any chef and the open concept plan for the main floor is the perfect pad for hosting guests. The granite countertops, large island, pantry, wine fridge, six burner gas counter top stove and warming drawer is literally everything anyone could want!

A gas fireplace can be found in the family room, living room and a double-sided gas fireplace in the main bedroom. Stunning!

The swirl tub alongside the five-piece ensuite and a steam shower in the main bedroom sounds like the perfect spot to unwind after a long day.

Just look at that wrap-around deck — the views of the ICE District are out of this world! We could definitely imagine waking up and admiring that scenery every morning. With a price tag a little north of a million bucks, you should expect some good views from a penthouse in downtown Edmonton.