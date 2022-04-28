Oilers unveil plans for ICE District viewing parties for the playoffs

The Edmonton Oilers will take their playoff party outside.

The Oilers clinched home-ice advantage in the first round and will host the Los Angeles Kings next week to open the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and the fun is just getting started.

Edmonton’s ICE District will be the “epicentre of excitement,” the team said in a release, with tailgating, watch parties, and 50/50 jackpots. Tailgate parties will have a fully-licensed 18+ section and a family-friendly area, each with live entertainment, food and beverages, Oilers alumni, mascot Hunter the Lynx, and the game on a big screen.

A “mega” 50/50 jackpot will be held in support of the Kids with Cancer Society and the Alberta Cancer Foundation, honouring five-year-old Ben Stelter and his family, and all individuals and families battling cancer.

Got some laps in with our good luck charm Ben this morning. 🥰 #LetsGoOilers

“We have been so inspired by Ben and his family throughout their journey and we couldn’t think of a better ambassador to help unite all of Oil Country through the postseason and support a great cause,” said Tim Shipton, Executive Vice President, Oilers Entertainment Group.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve been able to get together in person and we are honoured to welcome the best fans in hockey down to ICE District to cheer on Edmonton’s team and bring the energy, excitement, and love for our city back downtown.”

Entry is free of charge, and both the ICE District Plaza and Ford Hall, which will feature an expanded Molson Hockey House, will open two hours before puck drop on game days. Space is limited at each facility. Post-game celebrations with DJs and other live entertainment will be featured.

The party doesn’t stop with the team on the road, either.

Fans can purchase tickets to watch the game on the jumbotron inside Rogers Place, with food and beverage services available inside the arena. Proceeds from tickets, which cost $5, will be directed to the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation in support of local charities across Oil Country.