Ready to marvel over nature in LEGO form? A massive exhibit is coming to the Edmonton Valley Zoo and it sure looks neat.

The Nature Connects exhibit is offering up some stunning sculptures made entirely out of the classic toys by acclaimed artist Sean Kenney.

It’s been wowing audiences at botanical gardens, zoos, arboretums, and science centers around the world since 2012, so you don’t want to miss out on this!

The exhibit will be on display from May 7 until September 4, so you will have plenty of time to call up your friends and family to check out this wicked display.

Just look at that dragonfly, it’s so big it almost rivals the world’s largest found just west of Edmonton. Mega!

Access to the Nature Connects exhibit is included in the price of admission, so you can enjoy the real-life animals too. Sounds like a pretty good deal to us!

When: May 7 to September 4

Where: 13315 Buena Vista Road (Edmonton Valley Zoo)

Cost: $15.95 for general admission