Trudeau rejects Air Canada plea for feds to intervene amid looming pilots strike

The Canadian government has rejected Air Canada’s calls to intervene in a labour dispute between the airline and its pilots.

On Thursday, the carrier released a statement urging Ottawa to direct binding arbitration to “avoid a major disruption of air travel” that would affect over 110,000 million flyers.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at a press conference in Quebec on Friday that the federal government will not “come in and fix it.”

“I’m not going to put my thumb on the scale on either side,” he told reporters.

“It is up to Air Canada and the pilots’ union to do the work to figure out how to make sure that they are not hurting millions of Canadians who rely on air travel, thousands and thousands of businesses across this country who will be hurt if they can’t get the work done at the bargaining table.”

Trudeau added that the federal government will continue to pressure both parties to resolve issues as quickly as possible.

“We’re going to continue to put all the pressure we can on the parties to resolve things where they need to—at the bargaining table—as quickly as possible,” PM Trudeau tells media when asked about prospect of federal government intervening in Air Canada labour dispute.

In an email to Daily Hive, an Air Canada spokesperson noted that the company doesn’t want the government to “intervene immediately.”

“We agree a negotiated agreement is the best for Air Canada and its pilot group, and we continue to work hard to achieve this,” reads the statement.

“However, we have said arbitration is necessary should the talks fail and we would look to the government to act right away because a failure would immediately begin to affect hundreds of thousands of Canadians planning travel in the coming days and weeks and as business groups have said have grave consequences for the economy. Unfortunately, because of the complexity of air travel, there is no such thing as a short disruption.”

Earlier this week, the carrier stated that talks with the ALPA are “nearing impasse over union’s excessive wage demands.”

As a result, Air Canada announced that it’s getting ready to cancel flights in the next few days. Flights could be suspended for three days starting on September 15.

A 72-hour strike notice could be issued any time after midnight on Sunday, September 15. That means job action could start Wednesday, September 18, with cancellations and a complete shutdown possible.

If Air Canada and ALPA fail to agree on a settlement during those 72 hours, customers can expect more cancellations.

“Air Canada has the power to avert a strike and the significant air travel disruptions that flow from it, but first, they have to get serious at the bargaining table and recognize the value our pilots bring to the airline,” said Charlene Hudy, chair of the Air Canada ALPA Master Executive Council, in a statement on Thursday.

Canadians have flooded the airline’s replies in an X post sharing its plea to the government to direct arbitration in the labour dispute.

Many are disappointed in the company and are urging it to “negotiate in good faith.”

Get back to the table and negotiate in good faith instead of waiting for the government to swoop in and suggest binding arbitration. If you would just work with the union to come an agreement, this wouldn’t be happening. — Shannon Gareau (@GareauShannon) September 12, 2024

“We all know your request for binding arbitration isn’t to ‘avert disruption for travellers.’ Pay your pilots what they are worth and stop putting profits over people,” reads another reply.

We all know your request for binding arbitration isn’t to “avert disruption for travellers”. Pay your pilots what they are worth and stop putting profits over people. — Erin (@thequeenofsiba) September 13, 2024

Pay your pilots a fair wage. — Cale Nicholson (@cale905) September 13, 2024

Several customers who say they’ve already been affected by the looming strike shared their frustrations.

You canceled my connecting flight after already flying me to an airport and then having the nerve to rebook me the following day 29hrs later.. I get it everyone wants money or something but that’s a scummy thing to do — Tiger  (@Supertigerxy) September 12, 2024

I am on a flight that is affected. I am feeling anxiety and a lot of stress both physically and mentally due to the strike and the uncertain schedule. There will be a significant delay in my return to Canada with my children. — milea (@mariq1978) September 13, 2024

One passenger says they booked a flight with Air Canada over WestJet because of that airline’s recent strike.

“So, now I will not use any Canadian airlines in the future. When I book a flight, I don’t want to be sitting around stressing if it’s going to cancel at the last minute,” reads the X post.

I booked a flight with Air Canada over WestJet because they were threatening strike the last time I came to Canada, so now I will not use any Canadian airlines in the future. When I book a flight I don’t want to be sitting around stressing if it’s going to cancel at the last min — fiona888 (@petreacooks) September 13, 2024

If you’re worried about a possible strike, Air Canada is allowing customers to rebook flights for free.

Have your travel plans been affected by the impending strike? Share your experience with us at [email protected].