"Orderly shutdown": Air Canada braces for possible pilot strike this coming weekend

Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge shutdowns can happen as early as this weekend as the airline prepares for a possible pilot strike.

On Monday, September 9, the airline stated that talks with the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) are “nearing impasse over union’s excessive wage demands.”

As a result, Air Canada announced that it’s getting ready to cancel flights in the next few days. Flights could be suspended for three days starting on September 15.

Once the 72-hour strike begins, the airline plans to wind down operations anytime after 12:01 am ET on Sunday, September 15. More flights could be cancelled over those three days, and the airline will reach a complete shutdown by Wednesday, September 18.

Customers can expect more cancellations if Air Canada and ALPA fail to agree on a settlement during those 72 hours.

Michael Rousseau, president and CEO of Air Canada, apologized for inconveniencing customers but said that a shutdown is the “only responsible course” available to the airline.

“We are publicizing our plans to give the more than 110,000 people who travel with us each day greater certainty and the opportunity to reduce the risk of being stranded by using our goodwill policy to change or defer imminent travel at no cost,” said Rousseau.

Although the airline is working with other carriers in the event of a strike, it’s not guaranteed that other airlines will be able to accommodate customers. Air Canada customers who agree to travel later can receive a refund or future travel credit. Those with flights between September 15 and 23 can make changes at no cost or receive a credit.

ALPA, representing 5,200 Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge pilots, has been in talks with the airline for 15 months. Although both parties have agreed on several issues, Air Canada said that the union remains “inflexible on its unreasonable wage demands” and insists that its pilots are “the best-paid commercial pilots in Canada.”

Are you worried that your upcoming flight might be affected? Check here for more information.