The strike of WestJet’s unionized mechanics is now underway as of tonight, despite yesterday’s announcement that labour action had been called off.

In a bulletin this evening, Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA) gave notice that its strike action began as of today, Friday, June 28, 2024 at 7:30 pm ET.

In response, WestJet is now warning travellers of severe travel disruptions if the strike action is not called off immediately. The disruptions coincide with the start of the Canada Day long weekend, one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

WestJet states it is “actively and aggressively pursuing every avenue to minimize disruption,” and this includes asking the Minister and the CIRB for immediate intervention.

“Severe travel disruption is to be expected if the strike is not called off immediately, as the network takedown can no longer happen in the orderly manner that WestJet had originally planned,” reads a statement by WestJet.

The airline is advising passengers to check the status of their flight before arriving at the airport.

In the bulletin, the union asserts that their decision to proceed with the strike is “inevitable,” alleging that WestJet is uncooperative.

“The union remains engaged in dialogue with the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) and the airline to resolve this impasse,” states the union in their bulletin announcing the start of the strike.

“The Aircraft Maintenance Engineers (AME) were hopeful this action would be unnecessary but the airline’s unwillingness to negotiate with the union made the strike inevitable. While the AMEs and their union are eager to get back to work, the timeline for that is very much in the hands of WestJet Management.”

Earlier this week, WestJet began cancelling more flights after a second strike notice, impacting thousands of passengers across the airline’s network.

On Thursday, WestJet announced that the strike had been averted after federal Minister of Labour Seamus O’Regan directed the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) to assist the airline and the AMFA to reach their first collective agreement.

Furthermore, the Minister directed the CIRB to impose final binding arbitration to resolve outstanding terms of the collective agreement.

“Given arbitration has been ordered, a strike has no leverage on the arbitration’s outcome, so it is pure retaliation of a disappointed union. We are extremely outraged at these actions and will hold AMFA 100 per cent accountable for the unnecessary stress and costs incurred as a result,” said Diederik Pen, president of WestJet Airlines and Group Chief Operating Officer, in a statement Friday evening, shortly after the unexpected start to the strike.

“The government has officially stepped in to provide binding arbitration and ensure we get to a resolution; the only reason for this union to continue with a strike action is to create damage, disrupt the travel plans of thousands of Canadians over the July long weekend and to inflict significant costs on our business.”