Lotto Max jackpot swells to $75 million for the first time in Canadian history

The Lotto Max jackpot just got bigger than ever, and it could continue to grow.

According to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG), Canada’s biggest lottery game will increase its maximum jackpot to $75 million for the September 13 draw.

“Friday’s jackpot marks the first time that the Lotto Max jackpot has grown to $75 million as the main jackpot cap has now increased to $80 million,” OLG said in a release on Wednesday.

“If the $75 million Lotto Max jackpot is not won on Friday, the jackpot amount will roll to the maximum amount of $80 million for the Tuesday, September 17, 2024, draw – the largest lottery jackpot available for players to win in Canada.”

Along with the massive jackpot, 12 Maxmillions prizes will also be up for grabs on Friday, which means the prize pool will be at $87 million.

Even though the Lotto Max jackpot is getting bigger, it doesn’t mean the price will. The play cost will remain $5 for three selections of seven numbers.

However, the odds of winning the main jackpot remain at one in 33,294,800 per $5 play and the overall odds of winning a prize stay at one in seven per $5 play.

According to OLG, when the lottery game was introduced in 2009, a draw that offered multiple $50 million jackpots a year was unheard of in Canada.

It continued to make history, increasing the jackpot cap to $60 million in 2015 and then to $70 million in 2019.

The lottery’s Dream Big Event is also ongoing and will run through October 19. It gives players extra chances to win cash prizes with every Lotto Max ticket they buy.

“There are 30 weekly prizes of $10,000 and one grand prize of $1 million,” OLG stated.

With files from Irish Mae Silvestre and Isabelle Docto

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.