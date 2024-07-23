Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be vacationing somewhere in BC with his family for several days this month.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) confirmed to Daily Hive that Trudeau was visiting the province but would not disclose the exact location.

“The prime minister will be travelling to British Columbia with his family from July 21 to August 1,” Jenna Ghassabeh, a representative from the PMO, said in an email to Daily Hive.

She also confirmed that he travelled on “government aircraft” as required.

As for who will be paying for the stay, that will be covered by Trudeau, noted the PMO.

“He will reimburse the equivalent of a commercial airline ticket for him and his family, as well as pay for their stay,” said Ghassabeh.

Last year, the prime minister travelled to BC for summer vacation, and it was later revealed that he and his family were in Tofino on Vancouver Island.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophie Grégoire Trudeau (@sophiegregoiretrudeau)

He was joined by his children and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau. The vacation came shortly after the couple announced they had separated.

A different trip to Tofino led to the PM apologizing to the public in 2021 after he was seen spending the inaugural National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on the beach, while his official itinerary said he was busy in “private meetings.”

Trudeau later acknowledged the “mistake” and said he regretted his decision.

“The first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation was a time for Indigenous and non-Indigenous people alike to reflect and connect, think about the past but also focus on the future,” he said in a previous statement.

There have been a few other Trudeau trips that have raised eyebrows in the past.

An eight-day family trip to the Aga Khan’s private Bahamian island in 2016 racked up a hefty bill, and Trudeau was investigated for violating Canada’s Conflict of Interest Act.

In December 2023, Trudeau also made headlines for taking a family trip to Jamaica.

The PMO confirmed that Trudeau, his three children, and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau stayed at a luxurious $9,000-per-night resort owned by wealthy businessman and family friend Peter Green.

Initially, the PMO’s office said that Trudeau and his family would be paying for their stay but later said that they “were staying with family friends at no cost.”

With files from Imaan Sheikh.